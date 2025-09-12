Money Mule! Has Someone Online Asked You to Innocently Accept Money on Their Behalf? – by Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

THE FALL, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY, September 20, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

DISCLAIMER: James M. Walsh is an attorney but he is not YOUR attorney. If you need legal advice, consult with your legal counsel.

Introduction by Angela

I received a copy of another email from a scammer who was targeting an author. They were insisting he pay “$4,800 right away to get this great deal!” But, they wanted him to send the money via wire transfer.

The email included:

The name on the account

That person’s address

Bank name

Account number

Routing number

Before we get into it, let me just remind everybody that legitimate businesses accept credit cards. If you use a credit card, you have a good chance of getting your money back. If you send a bank transfer, you will NEVER get it back. You’re totally screwed.

The author’s situation was similar to the romance scammer I busted last month, who wanted me to send money to someone else, his “manager.” Except, his “manager” then told me to wire money to a completely different person, an individual (not a company). Of course, I did not. Thankfully, the author I referenced above was not victimized because he contacted me before forking over any dough.

I checked on the bank info. shared with me by the author. It was a legit person living in the U.S., and with an American name. Why wasn’t the money going to a business bank account instead? I’m glad you asked!

Overseas scammers lure in victims with not just false romantic words (or promises of publishing fame), but also with promises (guarantees!) of riches (fake investments, bitcoin profits – you name it, they’ve thought of it!). Aside from the “send me money because I’m hungry, in the hospital, my kid is sick, etc.” excuses, there are also those who claim their bank account is frozen, or invent a variety of different ways why they can’t receive or send money at that time. Some even tell victims that they’re mailing them a package of gold bars, cash, etc. (yes, people actually fall for this!) but the victim then has to send thousands via bank transfer to a “shipping company” that appears to be in the U.S. (Those shipping company websites and emails are fake, by the way.)

For money mule victims, they rope in individuals, and tell them, “Give me your bank account info. I’ll have money sent there. You keep 10%, and send the rest to me when I give you my new bank details.” They may not offer you 10% (or anything). However, washing the money through your account is still illegal.

They work the scam it a variety of ways. Here’s the catch:

If they are involved in illegal activities (they ARE!), and if you accept money on their behalf, YOU are a money mule. And, YOU can go to jail for that!

Ignorantia juris non excusat

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse” is a legal principle holding that a person who is unaware of a law may not escape liability for violating that law merely by being unaware of its content.

But, what if a bank isn’t involved? What if you’re just buying gift cards for them, scratching off the silver on the back, and sending them the codes? Or, what if you’re mailing cash to them? Funding criminals in that way is illegal, too.

Many articles online tell people that, if you think you’ve become a money mule, block that person, and immediately contact law enforcement. I’m not a lawyer but here’s my advice: CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FIRST!

James M. Walsh, Esq. Weighs In

Money Mules: Legal Consequences

There are three types of money mules or “Smurfers.” Unwitting or unknowing, witting, and complicit. And, under criminal federal and state laws, there are a myriad of charges you may face having participated, knowingly or unknowingly, as a money mule. This could include wire fraud, conspiracy, mail fraud, money laundering, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, among others. Prosecutors have a wide range of discretion on whether an individual will be prosecuted, and the extent to which they will be charged. Moving money on behalf of an unknown individual is, in my estimation, a huge red flag. Run and report immediately. If you don’t, incarceration is likely and your ill-gotten gains will be subject to civil forfeiture.

Types of Money Mules, or “Smurfers”

Unwitting or unknowing money mules are unaware they are part of a larger scheme.

Often solicited via an online romance scheme, job offer, or other scam

Asked to use their established personal bank account, or open a new account in their true name, to receive money from someone they have never met in person

May be told to keep a portion of the money they transferred

Motivated by trust in the actual existence of their romance, job position, or “friendship” with the individual with whom they are corresponding

Witting money mules ignore obvious red flags, or act willfully blind to their money movement activity.

May have been warned by bank employees they were involved with fraudulent activity

Opened accounts with multiple banks in their true name

May have been unwitting at first, but continue communication and participation

Motivated by financial gain, or an unwillingness to acknowledge their role

Complicit money mules are aware of their role, and actively participate.

Serially open bank accounts to receive money from a variety of individuals/businesses for criminal reasons

Advertise their services, including what “services” they offer, and at what prices. This may also include a review and/or rating by other criminal actors on the money mule’s speed and reliability.

Travel, as directed, to different locations and/or countries to open financial accounts, or to register fraudulent companies

Operate funnel accounts to receive fraud proceeds from multiple lower-level money mules

Recruit other money mules

Motivated by financial gain, or loyalty to a known criminal group

Money mule schemes have become a main staple for unscrupulous foreign predators to hide their identity, and launder cash. You may have been cruelly targeted by a romance (or other) scheme but the consequences of participating can be devastating. Did you know you may also be unknowingly funding human traffickers, and/or terrorists?

Source: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

“Between January 2020 and February 2024, 84% of romance and investment scam proceeds were laundered through Tether. By mid-2025, stablecoins accounted for 63% of all illicit on-chain transactions, with $649 billion in fraudulent funds flowing through the ecosystem.” – GovInfoSecurity.com

“The scale of money laundering through mule networks is staggering. In 2023, criminals laundered US$3.1 trillion through the global financial system, according to NASDAQ. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that between 2% and 5% of global GDP is laundered annually, equating to EUR 715 billion – EUR 1.87 trillion (US$739 million – US$1.9 trillion) each year.” – FinTechNews.ch

Federal law enforcement agencies have undertaken initiatives to educate and curb this pervasive fraud that has ensnared many people, including the elderly. But, as Angela has indicated, ignorance of the law is no excuse. Your level of participation will likely dictate if, and to the extent, that your criminal case will be prosecuted.

If you or someone you know is a victim of elder fraud, we encourage you to call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

RELATED

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelahoy/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ. is a former Navy JAGC officer and a recipient of the American Bar Association’s coveted LAMP Award for excellence in military legal assistance practice. A rolling stone, J.M. has globetrotted most of his adult life. After the military, J.M. pursued commercial real estate development, leasing, and asset management. He resides in Catania, Sicily. He spent almost twenty years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Luzerne, Erie & Lackawanna Counties. His handiwork as an editor and author is interspersed throughout this novel. Leo A. Murray fondly refers to J.M. as his collaborative, literary ‘Coach’ or ‘Lieutenant.’ Agnes claims that he has gypsy in his heart and rabbit in his feet.

James’ thriller, Maximum Impact, written with co-author Leo Murray, was published by Abuzz Press.