I’m Already Exhausted and It’s Still a Week Away!

Pecan pie ingredients? Check!

Pumpkin pie ingredients? Check! (The pumpkin is from our garden!)

Spinach dip ingredients? Check! (The spinach is also from our garden!)

Angie’s Not-Even-Close-to-Homemade Succulent Stuffing ingredients? Check! (Recipe is below!)

Those are our dish assignments for Thanksgiving. We are traveling to our daughter and son-in-law’s house on Wednesday. We’ll help them clean and cook that day, be at their service all day Thursday, and head back home on Friday…and I’m already exhausted just thinking about it all! 😉

I will probably have grandbaby duty while all the preparations are being made. I was back at the podiatrist this week. I’m now in a big, ugly, black boot (soooooo sexy….), and am on heavy-duty steroids to try to get my ankle/heel back to normal. It’s been about three months now and I’m sick and tired of being in pain with every single step I take.

I have to admit, however, that spending tons of time with the grandbabies is FAR more appealing to me than cleaning and cooking!

There will be approximately 22 people there. Don’t worry. We already had Covid!

ALERT!! AFTER THANKSGIVING, WE ARE HAVING A HALF-PRICE PUBLISHING PACKAGE SALE at BookLocker!! That will last from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. I’ll post a link and the discount code right here next Friday morning when the sale goes live. 🙂

Angie’s Not-Even-Close-to-Homemade Succulent Homemade Stuffing

INGREDIENTS

Enough boxes of Stovetop Stuffing Mix to feed your family (Yeah, I cheat. Ssssh! Don’t tell!!)

Italian sausage (1 lb for every box of stuffing – the more the better!)

Dried cranberries (One 12 oz bag for every 2 boxes of stuffing)

DIRECTIONS

1. Brown the Italian sausage in olive oil. It should be crumbled by the time you’re finished. Add the dried cranberries until they’re moist and juicy, and heated through. Set aside.

2. In a separate pan, make the stuffing per the directions on the box.

3. Add the sausage/cranberry mixture to the stuffing. Stir/fluff. Serve.

It is DELICIOUS!!!

Tom the Turkey is about 15 years old now. At about 7 feet tall, he’s held up very well in the elements! He’s made from felt, and stuffed with batting. I added the hand-painted Stove Top Stuffing box this year. The neighbors LOVE the display, and can’t wait to see what we’re going to put out front for Christmas. 😉

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

