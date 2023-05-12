I Accidentally Recorded a Funnel Cloud!

A storm system was passing over Chattanooga on Sunday night so I sat out on the porch to listen to the thunder echoing across the mountain, and to watch the beautiful lightning show. The wind was really whipping! At one point, it was flashing frequently so I stood up with my phone, and recorded a few seconds of it for the grandkids. It was pretty dark and I couldn’t see much except when lightning struck. And, then I could only see for a second.

While I was recording, our 100+ pound Black Lab/Great Dane mix, Tank, who was inside, started barking like crazy! I opened the door, and let him outside where he continued to bark and bark and bark. I’d experienced something similar when we lived in Texas long ago. It was a warning bark. It then started raining HARD. No warning sprinkles! It literally went from nothing to a deluge. So, I wrestled Tank inside (not an easy task!), and closed the door.

Then, I sat down and reviewed my video and, sure enough, there was a funnel cloud. In fact, there may have been two. I posted the video on TikTok just to confirm I was right and, sure enough, a viewer said a tornado had come down near East Brainerd in Chattanooga that night.

You can view the video RIGHT HERE.

Here are screenshots from it:

Right side of the storm /\

Left side of the storm /\

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

