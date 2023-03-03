From The Home Office

ANOTHER Tornado Warning

March 2, 2023 No Comments

Another storm system was moving through last night. It didn’t seem too bad so we didn’t pack any basement bags and we went to bed.

Around 3:00 a.m., our weather radio alert blared. I can tell you that I have never gotten out of bed that fast, nor packed a bag that fast. Brian, Mason and I (along with the dogs) were in the basement in less than 5 minutes.

The tornadic storm was about 50 miles away, and heading right toward us.

When we’re in the basement during a storm, we can’t  hear much down there. We kept an eye on the radar and we were able to come back upstairs after the “red” parts had passed. When we came back upstairs, we could hear the full fury of the wind. The house appeared to be shaking as the wind clobbered the walls and doors.

This morning, I received a text from our neighbor. She had stepped outside to record the sound of the wind. It was incredible!! I was impressed with her courage! I would NOT have poked my head out the door in that!

Needless to say, we’ve all been a bit fuzzy headed today after not getting much sleep.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

