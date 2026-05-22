Finally! Some of Our Poultry Pets Like Me!! (I only got bit twice!!)

I’ve been sharing my “From the Life of a Farmer’s Wife (after the farmer fell off a 9-foot ladder and broke his back)” tales on Facebook every few days. This will be the update for this evening:

Benedict the Jerk (our rooster) still doesn’t like me. He came at me again last night. I turned around and said, “Eh! Eh!! Eh!!!” He quickly strutted the other way. He’s learning!

Since the chicks have been moved out to the chicken enclosure, they’ve been given the opportunity to exit the “chick condominium” during daylight hours, and wander around with the older flock members. The chicks seem a bit fearful of Benedict, but he’s actually protecting them. We haven’t seen him start any fights with the babies (they’re actually as big as teenagers now).

Last night, I walked into the enclosure and, for the very first time, all the chicks ran up to greet me! They even let me pet them!!! AWE!!!!!!!

Then, while I was petting them, two of them bit me. I’m going to pretend those were accidents…

I was able to determine that, of the six chicks, we have three hens and three roosters. One of those roosters will be replacing Benedict in the near future. Benedict is too dangerous, so he’ll be going in the freezer. That means we’ll have two extra roosters. And, what THAT means is I can’t get attached to them. 🙁

But, they sure are ADORABLE!! For now that is…

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