I Wrestled a Rooster…AND WON!!!

I posted this on Facebook last week but I thought you all might enjoy it as well. My arm is healing nicely, by the way! 😉

As I wrote about in WritersWeekly last week, we needed to re-home one of our two remaining new roosters (they are only four months old, but big!) because they were fighting each other. Brian was out of town so I put an ad on Facebook that very day. (Maybe I should have waited until he got back home???) 😬

Within minutes, a sweet lady contacted me. She lives nearby. However, she sounded quite a bit older than me. I wanted to try to catch the rooster before she got here. Anybody who has ever caught a rooster barehanded knows it is extremely difficult!

My neighbor reminded me to use my lucky sweater. I have a sweater that I threw over a rooster and six hens when we bought ours from her a year and a half ago. Anyway, I had to first try to get him in a corner of the chicken coop. I had to set up a board (to corral him) and the tote I was going to stick him in (it had air holes in it), and other things to trap him in the corner.

The entire ordeal lasted about 20 minutes. I failed the first 11 times. On the 12th time, I threw my sweater on him, and reached out to grab him. I was planning to cuddle him in my arms, and gently place him in the tote. That’s not how it worked out.

I ended up grabbing him by the butt (not on purpose) and I did not let go! That was when the frantic, frenzied wrestling match began! I’m pretty sure the entire town heard him screaming. As I picked him up by his butt, he flapped his wings everywhere and I just hung on for dear life! We may or may not have gone airborne at one point.

I finally got him in the tote, and held him down in there until I could put the lid on top. An hour later, the nice lady came by and she had a dog crate in the back of her SUV and it had a clean puppy pad in it. I was thinking we needed to turn the tote on its side, and pull the lid off so he could just walk into the dog crate. Nope! She’s an expert.

She took the lid off of the tote, and gently reached inside, picked him up, cuddled him, and then gently placed him in the dog crate. In hindsight, maybe I should’ve waited for her to show up to try to catch him! He didn’t beat his wings at her, nor try to bite her, nor use his spurs, nor scream at her! I think she hypnotized him! It was bizarre!!

I have several scratches on my arm and I needed a shower but, otherwise, I am none of the worse for wear. I’m sure that Roman the Rooster is going to be very happy in his new home. Her rooster is very old and, on his last leg. 🙁 As she was getting in her car to drive home, she was talking to Roman, and telling him all about his new hens. 🙂

ADDITIONAL NOTE: I was first contacted by a different person on that Facebook group, offering to come get our rooster. I found out from the nice old lady that he drives around town, offering to adopt chickens, rooster, and rabbits, but then sells them to Chinese restaurants in Atlanta! I’m sooooo glad she contacted me so quickly!

