Grandma Badly Broke Her Femur + 2 More Chickens (POOF!) Disappeared!

Early yesterday morning, Brian received a phone call from his brother. Their mom had taken a tumble and the ambulance was taking her to the ER. Long story short, she broke off the top of her femur where it fits into the hip socket. Brian immediately started packing his bags.

Earlier that morning, he’d let the chickens out of the coop, and noticed two were missing. At first, he thought it was two of the roosters, the Brahma (Brian’s favorite) and one of the black roosters. I said, “Maybe we took too long to give the two extra roosters away…”

Incidentally, the “black roosters” aren’t all black. They have beautiful, iridescent colors. 🙂

I’d looked out the window, and noticed the rooster still in the yard was the dominant one. That’s him in the picture on top of this post. The “chicks” (they’re pretty much full grown now) always stick with him. Brian said, “Yeah, maybe they left to find a new flock. The funny thing is, I never saw them fighting…”

He went back to his packing and I stepped onto the back porch. And, I kid you not, the moment I looked over the side of the railing, I saw both of the black roosters and THEY WERE FIGHTING!! I opened the door, and hollered, “Brian, the black rooster is back and they’re both attacking each other!”

Brian went outside to take in a minute of the show. Sane people don’t get between two fighting roosters. They have claws and SPURS! It only lasted a minute or so. That’s how nature works. The dominant (strongest and smartest) animal is the leader. Where roosters are concerned, the non-dominant ones are either given away, or end up in the freezer.

I went inside, and added “give away rooster” to my to-do list. We will keep the dominant one, of course. Turns out the Brahma rooster and a black hen were missing. It’s easy to get confused just before dawn when you’re still yawning, and when you have nine chickens.

Brian got on the road to head to Florida and I was left to handle the house and farm chores. I’m not a morning person and getting up at 6:30 this morning to take care of farm animals was NOT a pleasant experience for me. The absolutely best part (sarcasm intended) was when a hen stopped right in front of me, lifted her butt, and pooped in my direction. They don’t just drop something on the ground. Oooooh, noooo! They spurt!

Anyway, after doing the morning chores, I got online. I had planned to take a nap but here I am at 6:00 p.m. and clearly a nap isn’t happening today.

After Brian left yesterday, I got online, and ordered myself some easy groceries. He does all of the cooking (because I suck at it) and I didn’t want to starve while he was gone. Frozen pizza, spaghetti sauce, cheese tortelli, and lots of salad stuff.

UPDATE: Brian’s mom’s surgery went well and she’s recovering at the hospital this evening. I talked to her on the phone. She thought all of my lame jokes were hilarious! Must be the morphine…

