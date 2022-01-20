ANOTHER Snow Storm!

NOTE: THE WINTER, 2022 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS *THIS SATURDAY!* Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!!

As I shared two weeks ago, the woman who sold us this house told us we’d only get around one inch of snow per year. Well, for 2022, we’re up to 9 inches now!

Our son, Frank (the one in dental school in Florida), was finally able to come for a late Christmas celebration. Just before Christmas, his girlfriend tested positive for Covid and he opted to stay there to take care of her since he’d had Covid just a couple of month prior. She couldn’t travel to see her family for Christmas so he whipped up a last-minute Christmas for her, including gifts and a delicious turkey Christmas dinner. I was so sad that he wasn’t here for Christmas but I was very proud of him for pulling out all the stops to save Christmas for her.

Last Friday, we picked Frank up from the airport and I gave him a suffocating bear hug because I hadn’t seen him since May. On Saturday, our daughter, son-in-law, and grandbabies arrived. Later that evening, Max (the welder) arrived. Mason was already here. The house was bursting with activity and love!! We’d transformed the office into a second guest room. I just needed to buy an inflatable bed, a small nightstand, sheets, and a comforter.

We had 3 1/2 days of gift-opening, games (the Saran Wrap game and a White Elephant gift exchange), one evening of hilarious laugher at fart prank videos on YouTube, AMAZING meals (two family members are professionally trained chefs) and A SNOWSTORM!!

It actually felt more like Christmas last weekend than it felt like on Christmas. It snowed for 12 hours straight! We had snowball fights and sledding and it was a truly magical weekend! I will forever hold warmly in my heart the wonderful memories that this past weekend created with our loved ones. I’m way behind on my work right now so I will share pictures next week. 🙂

REMINDER: Start-time for the WritersWeekly.com Winter, 2022 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY!!!

See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 can participate in each contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

WE CAN’T *WAIT* TO SEE WHERE YOUR IMAGINATION TAKES US!

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

We’d LOVE to have you join us!! 🙂

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

