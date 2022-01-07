Liar, Liar, Pants on…ICE!

When we bought this house on a mountain in far northwestern Georgia, I asked the seller if we needed a snow shovel. She laughed, and said, “We only get an inch of snow here per year. The systems wind around the mountains, and hit Chattanooga.”

It sounded good at the time. After living in Maine for over a decade, that was nice to hear. A little dusting here and there would be nice to look at. But, we wouldn’t need to buy a shovel, salt, etc., thank goodness.

After what we’ve learned this week, I’m not sure if she told us that because she thought we didn’t want snow…or what.

Our phones started warning us of a winter storm watch, and then a warning last weekend. We were supposed to get about an inch. That sound about right, based on what the seller told us. We stayed up late, waiting for the beautiful white flakes to start falling. And, they did…and did…and did…and did.

Soon, we had 25 mph winds, and 45 mph gusts, and sideways snow (blizzard conditions!!), and we all stayed up until 4:30 a.m. watching God’s amazing show and it was AWESOME!!! 🙂

By morning, we had FIVE INCHES on the ground! And, the dogs were LOVING IT!!! Tank kept trying to protect us by eating all the snow he could. Moon followed suit but she took her time – like she was eating a snow cone.

Do you know how to shovel snow without a snow shovel? Brian figured it out. Push the snow out of the way with the back side of a heavy rake (not the leaf kind). Mason used the push broom on the vehicles. The fork side of the heavy rake worked for chopping up the ice sheets on the sidewalk. I slipped on the driveway, but did not fall. When I drove Brian’s truck over that ice sheet to get out of our STEEPLY UPHILL driveway, it fishtailed. Luckily, Brian wasn’t outside to see that. Heh…

Our neighbor told us about a big storm a few years ago when they got 10 inches on Christmas Day. Other folks in town shared other storm stories.

Two days later, we had a winter storm watch all over again. No snow this time but we had freezing rain this evening and, after a day of rain, all of the wet surfaces outside are freezing over. It’s going to be interesting watching the dogs go do their business outside.

And, we are supposed to get more snow next weekend.

One inch per year? Pfffftttt…. I drove into town yesterday, and bought 80 lbs. of ice melt. When I got home, I ordered a snow shovel online.

Here are some pictures of the beautiful snow for your viewing pleasure. 🙂

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?