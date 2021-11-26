This issue will be abbreviated because of the long holiday weekend. I am writing this in our daughter’s guest room. Our grandchildren, Jack and Mackenzie, are next to me. We are all watching Peppa Pig.
Jack, Mackenzie, and Gram (me) have had WAY too much Thanksgiving. Not too much food. Too much chaos!!!
The good news is, since I have grandkid duty, I don’t have dish duty!! YEA!! 🙂
REMINDER: BookLocker’s Black Friday through Cyber Monday HALF PRICE BOOK PUBLISHING SALE is happening RIGHT NOW!
Details are RIGHT HERE.
Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.
Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
One Response to "How to ETHICALLY Get Out of Holiday Dish Duty"