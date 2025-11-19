All By Myself… FOR THREE DAYS!!!

The featured image above was taken from our back deck yesterday. We still have some fall foliage. The empty trees make the ones with red leaves really pop!

Brian is leaving for three days to volunteer for a church activity. It’s a camping trip for disadvantaged young adults.

Max and Mason will be in Gatlinburg for the weekend.

So, it’s just going to be me, the dogs, and the cat…for three whole days! Whatever will I do with all that free time?

I’ll tell you what I will NOT be doing. I won’t be cooking or cleaning! 😉 I do need to make our Thanksgiving menu and grocery list.

Next week, our son and his girlfriend are coming up from Florida for the holiday. On Friday, EVERYBODY will be here. We will need to bring up our extra chairs from the basement. We even have a slight chance of snow! Our son in Florida HATES snow. When I told him, he groaned.

I will be taking advantage of having all those guests being here (12 people!) by having the boys go into the attic for the Christmas decorations so that everybody can help decorate the house this year. We’ll play Christmas movies in the background, eat Thanksgiving leftovers, and maybe play some Cards Against Humanity. 😉

This is a friendly reminder to NOT feed your dogs leftover fat from Thanksgiving. Our grandpuppy had to take an emergency trip to the vet ON Thanksgiving (that was expensive!) a few years ago. The fat he was given gave him almost instant pancreatitis. He was fine but he was NOT a happy pup for a few hours!

