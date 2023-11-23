We had big plans this year for Thanksgiving! We were going to make pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and my famous stuffing (recipe below), and drive two hours south to give thanks to God with around 40 relatives.

But, God had other plans. I hadn’t gone anywhere in several days because we’ve been so busy at BookLocker. Last Sunday, however, we went to church, then to choir practice, and then to a nighttime Christmas service. Each year in November, the local preachers do sermons at other churches. I call it Round Robin Preaching. We saw a ton of people we knew and we had a great time!!

At 4:30 on Monday morning, I woke up with the worst sore throat EVER. It felt like somebody had run a cheese grater over my tonsils and throat. Just an hour later, the runny nose and coughing started. Later, I was switching back and forth from sweating profusely and shivering in bed. I was worse on Tuesday, and even worse on Wednesday but I think I’ve turned the corner this morning. Since it came on so fast, and since we all had Covid just about six weeks ago, I’m pretty sure it’s the flu.

We also had a huge cold front come through that dropped several inches of rain. The wildfires are out but they still haven’t caught the arsonist. There are signs up around town offering a $10,000 reward.

It’s been very chilly out and I can’t say I’ve minded cuddling in bed with my laptop each day while Brian waits on me hand and foot.

So, what is the BEST part about being sick on Thanksgiving?

For the first time in my adult years, I DON’T HAVE TO DO ANY COOKING!!! 😉

MY STUFFING RECIPE

2 boxes of stuffing mix

1 lb of mild Italian sausage

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

Brown and crumble the sausage. Add the dried cranberries so they can soak up the yummy sausage grease. Make the stuffing according to the instructions on the box. Add the sausage and cranberry mix in with the stuffing. It’s delicious! Promise!

