After Mason Tested Positive, the ER Did NOT Require a Mask

A week and a half ago, I had to take Mason to the Emergency Room. He woke up with a horrible headache, and pain in his middle, lower back. His head hurt so badly that he was grunting, moaning, and holding his head with his hands. That is EXTREMELY uncharacteristic of his personality. I knew something bad was happening. He was also running a low-grade fever, and started vomiting. He didn’t have any upper respiratory symptoms. I suspected Meningitis.

After a mad dash to the ER, they pulled him into the triage room, and tested him for the flu (A and B) and Covid. His blood pressure was a bit high for a 17-year-old.

They were so busy that they were calling employees to the ER waiting room to do EKGs. They had no open rooms.

After only 30 minutes, they called us back, ahead of the cardiac patients. A nice doctor with a mask on took us to an empty waiting room with cushy chairs. I knew what she was going to say since we were being isolated. She never asked us to put masks on.

She did some simple tests to rule out Meningitis just to be safe. Mason could easily touch his chin to his chest, and could push on her hands with his hands and legs. He did not have a rash.

She then said, “I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news but you tested positive for Covid. Mason said, “Oh, great…”

I replied, “Sure beats Meningitis!”

The doctor went to get the lady who does the paperwork. She came in with a mask under her chin. She had to leave for a moment and, when she came back, she didn’t have a mask on at all. I signed my name to several pieces of paper and we were cleared to leave. We had to walk all the way through the hallways and waiting room again. And, still, nobody asked us to put on a mask. I guess even they know masks don’t work.

I realized after his diagnosis that I had spent about 40 minutes on the way to the ER in a closed vehicle with his face just a couple of feet from mine. I knew I was screwed. While we were driving back home, Brian moved his stuff down to the basement bedroom and he slept down there for five nights to be safe. He never caught it (but he was pretty sick a month ago so perhaps he’d already had that strain).

Mason started having mild upper respiratory symptoms the following day. The worst part for him was the headache and nausea, which subsided on day two.

As expected, about four days later, I got it. It was a mild case. A bit of nausea, a pretty nasty headache for two days, a bit of congestion, and mild coughing. That all went away but now I have Tonsillitis and I’m on antibiotics. It only hurts when I swallow. I had no idea how many times a human swallows in a day until I got Tonsillitis.

Mason has fully recovered, and is happy about that. However, I can’t say he’s very happy about having to do his chores again. 😉

RELATED

How I Survived Covid-19 with Home Remedies PROVEN BY SCIENCE

Sniff, Snort, Cough… Is It Covid or NOT?!

Trip to the Panhandle Leads to Covid Exposure

I Had a Cold. It was NOT Covid.

My Dad Died on Black Friday – but NOT from Covid

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html