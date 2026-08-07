How to Successfully Create Your Author Brand – by Gary Sturgis, International Bestselling author of SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

A lot of authors think their brand begins and ends with a logo, a website, or a book cover design.

While those things matter, a true author brand is much more than that. Your brand is what people think about when they hear your name. It’s the feeling readers associate with your work, and the things that make you instantly recognizable in a crowded marketplace.

In today’s publishing world, creating a strong author brand isn’t optional anymore. Readers have countless books to choose from. The authors who stand out are the ones who create a consistent identity that readers remember.

When I first started writing about grief and loss, I realized really quick that I was entering a space occupied by a lot of talented authors, counselors, therapists, and grief experts. I needed a way to distinguish myself while remaining authentic to my own story and mission.

One of the most important branding decisions I made was adopting the life ring as a visual symbol. The life ring appears on the cover of my bestselling book Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year, throughout my website, in my social media graphics, and across much of my marketing material. The image immediately communicates hope, support, rescue, and survival. In many ways, it represents exactly what I hope my books provide to grieving people. Over time, readers began to associate the life ring with my work. Today, most people recognize it before they even see my name.

Another important element of my author brand is a phrase I frequently use: “We’re all just walking each other home.” Those words reflect the heart of everything I do. They communicate community, compassion, and the understanding that none of us should have to navigate grief alone. Readers often repeat the phrase back to me because it captures the spirit of the message I’m trying to share.

Consistency in language is another powerful branding tool. If you’ve followed my social media posts, you’ve probably noticed that many of them include the words, “Here’s the thing…” That simple phrase has become part of my voice. It signals that I’m about to have an honest, heartfelt conversation with my readers. It sounds natural because it reflects how I actually speak, and over time it’s become a recognizable part of my writing style.

I believe that branding works best when it grows naturally from who you are. You don’t need a marketing agency to manufacture an identity. Instead, look for the symbols, phrases, stories, and themes that already appear throughout your work. Those elements often become the foundation of your brand.

A successful author brand creates familiarity. Readers begin to recognize your voice, your visuals, and your message. They know what to expect from you, and that trust encourages them to return for future books.

Your brand shouldn’t feel like something you invented. It should feel like something you uncovered. The strongest author brands are just consistent expressions of who the author already is.

When readers can instantly recognize your work, remember your message, and feel connected to your mission, you’ve created something far more valuable than a logo.

You’ve created a brand.

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Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

CONTACT GARY:

The Surviving Grief Community on Facebook. Grief and Healing – A Facebook community facilitated by Gary Sturgis, the International Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. “A gentle companion for the days you don’t know how to get through.” – NY Times

Gary Sturgis’ website

GARY’S BOOKS:

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