9 Travel Markets That Pay Writers – by Karoki Githure

The travel writing industry offers numerous opportunities for freelancers to monetize their passion, with publications and platforms eager to publish engaging content. Read on to discover markets providing opportunities to share stories, and compensate writers for their work. Familiarize yourself with the publications you’re interested in, and read their submission guidelines carefully to improve the chances of your pitch and submission being accepted.

Practical Wanderlust is a blog that offers budget-friendly travel advice with a humorous spin. It’s run by a team that turned their travel misadventures into practical wisdom with relatable experiences. They seek engaging narratives or actionable guides, such as quirky itineraries, packing hacks, or tales of avoiding tourist traps, from writers who have lived or visited a destination and know it very well. Payment is a flat $300 per piece for articles of at least 3,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://practicalwanderlust.com/write-for-us/

TravelAge West is a trade magazine that helps travel advisors improve their business. It’s a go-to for industry insiders, which covers destinations, trends, and business insights. They are looking for career growth/professional development articles, travel trend articles, travel guides, and firsthand reviews. They pay $250 for 500 to 800 words and $600 for 1200 to 1600 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.travelagewest.com/Write-for-us

Go World Travel Magazine is an online hub showcasing travel stories from around the globe. Readers learn about travel destinations, unique adventures, and travel guides. The magazine seeks submissions that offer first-person narratives, destination guides, or practical tips. Their articles are between 850 and 1,600 words in length and pay $30 to $40 per story.

Submission guidelines: https://www.goworldtravel.com/submissions/

Wildsam Magazine is a publication about recreational vehicles, outdoors, and road trips across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They offer insights to travelers, campers, and adventurers, mainly the textures, stories, and characters of the open road. Writers can send pitches on places, culture, people, vehicles, folkways, outdoors, and foodways. Pay is $1 per word, with lengths tailored to the story.

Submission guidelines.

Indie Traveller is a resource for independent explorers. It offers guides and tips for offbeat, budget-conscious adventures. The site is looking for detailed travel guides or personal stories that are practical and user-friendly. They prefer pitches based on travel experiences, and therefore, being a local/resident or long-term traveler who stays in places longer than the typical tourist is a big plus. The pay rate is $0.07 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.indietraveller.co/write-for-me/

Hidden Compass combines travel storytelling with science, history, and culture. It’s for curious minds who want more than surface-level tales. They accept story-driven article pitches like a forgotten ruin or a scientist’s journey in the wild, and photo features. Payment starts at $550 plus 50% of fundraising revenue for a minimum of 1,500 words.

Submission guidelines: https://hiddencompass.net/contributor-guidelines/

Travelers’ Tales specializes in anthologies of transformative travel narratives that capture the human side of exploration. It’s a home for stories that linger. They want personal, heartfelt pieces like humorous mishaps, cultural awakenings, or profound encounters. Payment is $100 per story.

Submission guidelines: https://travelerstales.com/submission-guidelines/

MyWorldAbroad is a practical and inspirational travel website that motivates students and young professionals to embrace international experiences like studying or working abroad. They prefer concise, helpful stories or tips based on experiences that inspire readers. Pay is $50 per piece, with articles of up to 2,400 words. Question and answer articles should have 7-12 articles with answers ranging from 50 to 200 words per question.

Submission guidelines: https://myworldabroad.com/submit-story

Latitudes & Attitudes Magazine celebrates the cruising lifestyle for sailors and sea lovers. It’s a mix of adventure and nautical culture with images and stories from sailors around the globe. They want cruising guides, sailing tales, or lifestyle pieces tied to life on the water. Pay ranges from $50 to $250, with word counts varying by story.

Submission guidelines: https://latsatts.com/submit-a-story-photo/

