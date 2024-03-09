9 Food & Recipe Publications That Pay Writers $100-$500+ Per Article – by William Opar

In an era where food culture reigns supreme, food and recipe publications serve as influential platforms shaping culinary trends, inspiring home cooks, and celebrating the artistry of chefs worldwide. And for freelance writers, these publications offer more than just exposure. They provide an opportunity to delve into the tantalizing world of food journalism, while earning a handsome paycheck.

In this article, we’ll explore nine esteemed food and recipe publications that offer writers lucrative compensation of $100 to $500 per article and more!

Life & Thyme magazine provides high-standard culinary storytelling curated by food journalists. They focus on providing their readers with diverse, comprehensive food world coverage and resources. They accept freelance journalist contributions from across the globe for their food, drink, travel, and recipe columns. Contributor guidelines: https://lifeandthyme.com/contribute/

They pay $200 – $500 per article.

Smart Mouth E-Newsletter is focused on delivering essays or reported pieces about food, culture, and food culture. They aim to reach people working in all industries about their favorite dishes. Their current need is stories covering histories of restaurant chains and food items, consumers facing farm issues, and eating guides. Contributor guidelines: http://www.smartmouthpodcast.com/home/2023/2/4/new-smart-mouth-newsletter-pitch-guidelines

They pay $500 for articles of around 500 words.

Bon Appetit is a magazine that covers food, recipes, cooking tips, reviews, and many more. Their current need is long-form reported articles that mirror the food arena in the contemporary world. They also accept pitches on personal essays with a strong angle on food and recipes. Submission guidelines: https://www.bonappetit.com/story/how-to-pitch

They pay $0.50 per word.

Food52 magazine is a hub for culinary creativity and community that offers writers competitive compensation for original recipes and engaging food content. They provide a platform for writers to connect with fellow food enthusiasts, share ideas, and celebrate the joy of cooking. They accept pitches on personal stories, cooking tips, and innovative recipes that resonate with their audience. Visit their website, and read some of the articles to get familiar with their tone before pitching your story. Submission guidelines: https://food52.com/p/how-to-pitch-food52

They pay $200 to $500 per article.

Eater is a food blog known for its comprehensive coverage of the restaurant industry and the world of food. They focus on a wide range of topics, including restaurant reviews, food politics, industry trends, and chef profiles. Eater blog seeks writers who can provide insightful commentary and analysis on the evolving landscape of food and dining. Pitching guidelines: https://www.eater.com/2016/12/15/13962822/eater-pitching-guidelines-how-to-pitch

They pay $0.31 per word for 1000-4000 word articles.

Saveur Magazine celebrates global culinary traditions. They encourage writers to pitch creative ideas that resonate with their passion for food and travel. Currently, they seek articles that delve deep into the cultural and historical significance of food, from traditional recipes to culinary adventures around the world. Submission guidelines: https://www.saveur.com/culture/pitching-guidelines/

They pay $0.30 per word.

EatingWell focuses on healthy eating and balanced nutrition without sacrificing flavor. They welcome pitches for articles, recipes, and nutrition-related content that aligns with their brand. Pitching guidelines: https://www.freedomwithwriting.com/freedom/markets/eatingwell-magazine-350-for-your-food-writing/

They pay $350 per article.

Taste of Home magazine caters to home cooks looking for reliable recipes and cooking inspiration. They offer opportunities for freelance writers to contribute articles, recipe collections, and cooking advice. WritersWeekly’s publisher, Angela Hoy, has subscribed to this publication for years! Submission guidelines: https://www.tasteofhome.com/help/contributor-guidelines-and-faqs/

Payment typically starts at $100 per article and can increase based on the article’s complexity and word count.

Food & Wine Magazine

Food & Wine is a prestigious culinary magazine that showcases the best in food, wine, and travel. They accept freelance submissions for articles, recipes, and culinary travel guides, with payment varying based on the complexity and length of the content. Submission guidelines: https://www.foodandwine.com/about-us-6373913#toc-editorial-policies

They pay $100 – $500 per article

Conclusion

If you’re an online writer with a passion for food and recipes, there are plenty of paying opportunities available across various platforms. Whether you’re interested in recipe development, food journalism, or culinary travel writing, there are publications that offer competitive rates for quality content.

Pitching your ideas to these food and recipe publications, you can turn your love for food into a rewarding freelance career. So, sharpen your pencils, fire up your stoves, and start crafting compelling content that tantalizes taste buds and enriches minds.

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He’s a freelance contributor to The Penny Voice, WritersWeekly, FreelancerKenya, Medium.com, and a savvy writer on Upwork. Feel free to contact him for high-quality freelance writing services. Get in touch via LinkedIn .

