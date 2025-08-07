7 Paying Senior Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

7 Paying Seniors Markets for Writers

If you are looking to monetize your passion for seniors content, there are several markets that pay handsomely for such work. They include publications such as Today’s Geriatric Medicine that target healthcare professionals in the field of aging, and 3rd Act Magazine, which publishes general articles tailored for a senior audience.

Below is a detailed breakdown of 7 Paying Seniors Markets for Writers, including what each market publishes, what they are looking for, their pay rates, and submission guidelines.

3rd Act Magazine

3rd Act is a quarterly magazine that seeks to enlighten, inspire, and entertain older adults through concise, informative, and well-written articles.

This publication welcomes submissions for short feature articles and essays that address modern aging-related issues, such as aging artfully, family & relationships, leaving a legacy, food & nutrition, health & wellness, retirement, and technology.

The ideal length of short feature articles is up to 500 words, while feature essays should be between 750-1200 words.

3rd Act pays between $25 and $50 per published piece, with potential for higher per-word rates for well-researched pieces from established writers.

Submission guidelines: https://3rdactmagazine.com/write/

Elder’s Digest

Elder’s Digest (ED) is a quarterly magazine created for elders and church leaders within the Seventh-day Adventist World Church. It publishes articles on leadership strategies, health tips for elders, didactic tools, SDA statements, sermon outlines, and news around the world.

ED is open to submissions on sermon outlines, theological articles within the framework of SDA, and articles about the elder’s personal, spiritual, emotional, and social needs, to mention a few. The pieces should showcase a strong understanding of the SDA doctrines and elder ministry.

The ideal length for their articles is approximately 750 words, but they also accept pieces up to 1,500 words and rarely longer ones of up to 3,000 words.

This publication offers an honorarium of up to $75, depending on the size of the article. For 1-page articles, ED pays $25.

Submission guidelines: https://www.eldersdigest.org/writing-guidelines

Today’s Geriatric Medicine

Today’s Geriatric Medicine is another seniors market that publishes engaging articles on all subjects of interest to healthcare professionals in elder care.

This magazine is open to submissions of feature articles for the print magazine and website, letters to the editor, and departmental exclusives such as clinical news, medical monitor, innovations in geriatrics, and Alzheimer’s update.

The ideal length for feature articles is between 2,200 to 2,500 words, while departmental and web exclusives run between 1,300 to 1,700 words. The articles should bear a professional tone with medically correct sources.

According to Who Pays Writers, Today’s Geriatric Medicine pays $0.18/word for accepted pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://www.todaysgeriatricmedicine.com/writers_guidelines.shtml

Legion Magazine

Based in Canada, Legion Magazine is a seniors publication that covers topics revolving around Canada’s Military history.

They welcome submissions of articles that cover areas such as military history, policing issues, military and veterans affairs, issues of concern to senior citizens, and current affairs of interest to a national audience.

Legion Magazine’s ideal article size is between 1,500 and 2,200 words, although they occasionally accept stories as short as 600 words and as long as 3,000 words.

This market pays $150 to $1,200 (CAD) for accepted pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://legionmagazine.com/contributions/

The Oldie

The Oldie is a UK-based magazine that offers a funny and witty twist to the standard, conventional magazines aimed at older readers.

This magazine is looking for interesting unsolicited articles on any subject, including travel essays, cultural commentaries, humorous essays, and quirky personal stories. The pieces should be crammed with rejuvenating wit, intelligence, and delight.

The recommended article length is between 600 and 1,300 words.

According to NUJ London Freelance Branch, The Oldie pays £0.35 per word for accepted articles.

Submission guidelines: http://www.theoldie.co.uk/media/The-OLDIE-MAGAZINE_submission-guidelines-v23.pdf

OutLook by the Bay

OutLook by the Bay is a bi-monthly lifestyle magazine devoted to Maryland’s senior readers. It publishes upbeat, motivational, conversational, entertaining, and informative pieces that promote an active and engaged lifestyle for readers over 50.

This magazine is on the lookout for engaging and informative articles on lifestyle, health, travel, housing, gardening, finances, and typically anything pertaining to older adults.

The preferred article length is 600 words for short articles and 1,200 words for longer ones.

OutLook by the Bay pays $25 for accepted articles.

Submission guidelines: https://outlookbythebay.com/writer-guidelines/

AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin

AARP is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to choose how they live as they age. It runs two popular publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, which publish lifestyle and news-oriented pieces, respectively, targeting older Americans.

They accept pitches for essays, reported features, service pieces, and profiles on a wide range of topics such as work and money, travel, health and fitness, consumerism, and nutrition.

Reports indicate that AARP is one of the best-paying seniors markets offering a competitive rate of $1 to $2 per word, depending on the assignment.

Submission guidelines:

https://www.aarp.org/about-aarp/info-05-2010/writers-guidelines-aarp-magazine.html

https://help.aarp.org/s/article/aarp-the-magazine-or-bulletin-story-ideas

