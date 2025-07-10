10 Paying Humor Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

If funny, witty, quirky, and original content is your flex, there are numerous humor markets ready to pay for your work. Whether you produce cheeky comics, humorous essays, or hilarious listicles, there’s a market for each specialty.

Below is a list of 10 paying humor markets for writers detailing what each market entails, what they publish, their pay rates, and submission guidelines.

Chortle is a humor site that offers a fresh dose of laughter every weekday. They publish short, sharp humor in different forms, such as essays, comics, lists, commentaries, and reaction pieces. They welcome smart, humorous submissions on complete pieces (no pitches) addressing everyday life, absurd observations, and modern-day phenomena.

Chortle pays $40 for each published piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.chortle.blog/p/submissions

Weekly Humorist is a popular satirical magazine that publishes humorous articles, parodies, listicles, fake news blurbs, cartoons and comics, and reviews of inanimate objects, among other creative pieces. They are open to submissions on all humorous styles on topical, conceptual, or absurdist topics.

Weekly Humorist pays $20 per published piece with a word count of 1500 words or less.

Submission guidelines: https://weeklyhumorist.com/submission-2/

Flowjo is a lifestyle and wellness publication that publishes bucket list articles, such as The Self-Care Bucket List, The Couples Bucket List, and The Dad’s Bucket List, among others. These articles aim to give readers tips on how to live life on purpose. Flowjo welcomes pitches for articles that offer meaningful tips, advice, and exercises in a funny and anecdotal way. The articles should be between 500-800 words on topics such as parenting, mindfulness and self-care, and relationship tips or advice.

This publication pays $50 for accepted pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://flowjo.co/pages/write-for-us-freelance-comedy-writers-wanted-ongoing

Just as the name suggests, Sci-Fi Lampoon Magazine is a publication devoted to Sci-Fi, fantasy, and horror-themed humor. They publish flash (under 1000 words) and short fiction stories (up to 7500 words, max) in a humorous, satirical tone. They accept submissions on humorous speculative fiction, which includes but not limited to science fiction, superhero fiction, fantasy, utopian and dystopian fiction, horror, and supernatural fiction.

This publication offers a token payment of $5 per accepted piece.

Submission guidelines: http://scifilampoon.com/submissions

GrammarBurp is a popular greeting card company that manufactures humorous, warped, edgy, off-the-wall, real greeting cards and fridge magnets, often featuring vintage photos. They have cards for different occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Graduation, Get Well Soon, etc. They are looking for original, twisted, warped, take-you-by-surprise, make-you-burst-out-laughing gaglines. They send you the vintage photos, so yours is to come up with the edgy captions.

GrammarBurp pays $50 for accepted gaglines.

Submission guidelines: https://www.grammaburp.com/freelance-writers-guidelines

Cracked is a popular humor site known for its satirical articles, viral listicles, and deep pop culture breakdowns. They are open to pitches on original comical listicles, funny pop culture commentaries, and deep-dive investigative comedy.

Cracked is one of the best-paying humor markets, with rates between $100 and $250 depending on the article length and the number of pieces written.

Submission guidelines: https://www.cracked.com/blog/come-write-cracked-everybody21-it-pays-money21

Reader’s Digest is a long-established lifestyle and humor publication famed for its jokes, cartoons, anecdotes, heartwarming stories, everyday tips and advice, and more. This website welcomes submissions on funny jokes (one-liners, puns), true stories and anecdotes, and clean humor targeting a family-friendly audience.

Reader’s Digest pays writers $100 for accepted jokes and anecdotes.

Submission guidelines: https://www.rd.com/submit-joke/

Oatmeal Studios is a greetings card website that creates unique, hilarious cards for all kinds of occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, etc. They are looking for writers who can create original, conversational, and funny greeting card ideas that appeal to a range of ages and interests.

This website pays $100 per purchased idea.

Submission guidelines: https://oatmealstudios.com/wp/writers-guidelines/

The Funny Times is a comical publication that pokes fun at politics, relationships, religion, food, pets, work, and everything in general. They welcome pitches on wildly funny stories and satirical commentaries that are between 500-700 words.

The Funny Times pays $75 for accepted stories.

Submission guidelines: https://funnytimes.com/about/submissions/

Listverse is a popular humor blog that publishes top-10 style listicles on a wide range of offbeat and fascinating topics, such as misconceptions, weird facts, mysteries, and more. Listverse is open to 10-item-long list submissions on unusual or interesting topics with a funny twist.

This publication pays $100 per accepted listicle.

Submission guidelines: https://listverse.com/write-get-paid/

