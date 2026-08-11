11 Sports Markets That Pay Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you’re a sports enthusiast who loves reviewing games and sharing your experience and opinions, numerous publications, including established ones, are ready to pay for that. While some established publications prefer working with experienced writers and sports persons, most are happy to work with any creative aficionado who understands a specific sport. Just go through their submission guidelines and published articles before pitching your ideas.

The WSC (When Saturday Comes) is an independent U.K.-based monthly football/soccer publication established in 1986. Unlike most publications that focus on the top leagues, WSC focuses on fan-oriented alternative writing. They accept unique pieces outside the elite bubble, such as stories about fan experiences attending matches or winning the league, and dubious owners. WSC pays £75 for 750-word published articles and £125 for longer pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://www.wsc.co.uk/contribute

Initially established as a print magazine in 1986, this digital platform is a top media brand that’s dedicated to multisport lifestyle. Triathlete serves a diverse population of endurance athletes, from elite professionals to beginners training for their first triathlon. Triathlete accepts triathlon-related stories, multisport workouts and training tips, athlete profiles, gear guides, and nutrition. According to Who Pays Writers, Triathlete pays $0.50 per word for all published pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://www.triathlete.com/writers-guidelines

Curated by R.A. Jake Dyer, Pool History is a blog and digital archive focusing on pool room folklore, the history of pocket billiards, and key player profiles. This publication provides primary documents and researched pieces covering the evolution of this sport. Pool History accepts pieces on various topics related to pool and pocket billiards. This includes stories of famous players from the past and historical pool matches. They pay $75 for a published 500 to 800-word piece.

Submission guidelines: https://poolhistory.com/submission-guidelines/

Cross Country Magazine is regarded as the world’s top publication dedicated to free-flying sports. Founded by Sherry Thevenot in 1988, this platform covers paramotoring, hang gliding, paragliding, speed flying, and powered hang gliding subjects. They also accept topics covering numerous aerial subjects, such as powered rocket men, wingsuits, and stories of ancient gods who flew close to the sun. Cross Country Magazine pays €300 for 6-page long pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://xcmag.com/contribute

Christopher Glaeser established this company in 2015 to help athletes use sports tech to maximize their potential. It specializes in tech designed to improve and measure sprint times, raw power, and vertical jumps. As a brand devoted to athletic speed development, it accepts topics covering training skills, biomechanics, athlete testing, rehabilitation, injury prevention, and team management. This publication pays seven cents per word.

Submission guidelines: https://simplifaster.com/how-to-submit-an-article/

Established in 1976, Referee is a leading monthly publication serving as an independent resource for referees. It provides mechanics, rules, and industry news covering numerous sports. Referee accepts articles that talk to their readers, who are sports officials. The article should improve certain aspects of match officiating, delve into officiating philosophies, talk about top officials, and dissect a major officiating problem. Referee pays $0.30 per published word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.referee.com/magazine/writers-guidelines/

Hoof Beats is the top harness racing magazine and the official publication of the United States Trotting Organization. This platform provides hall-of-fame features, breeding information, and top industry news for its readers. Hoof Beats magazine accepts exciting and new stories about harness racing and Standardbreds. These topics can include feed innovations, equipment tips, veterinary care, and unique aspects of harness racing. Upon publication, Hoof Beats pays its writers between $100 and $500.

Submission guidelines: http://www.hoofbeatsmagazine.com/contact.cfm

Originating from the popular YouTube channel “DRIVE,” this is a top automotive publication covering global transportation and car aficionado culture. It promotes the culture by posting car reviews of the hottest models, industry news, and buying guides on all the accessories and tools car owners need. They accept pitches on car reviews, new tech that’s revolutionizing the industry, and anything interesting about the car culture. Therefore, you can send them interesting car racing sports-related topics. The Drive pays $500 for every published article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.thedrive.com/news/32451/how-to-pitch-stories-to-the-drive

Paddling Magazine is a top publication dedicated to paddlesports, including whitewater adventures, stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, and kayaking. It covers boats, art, politics, expeditions, and gear for canoeists, kayakers, and whitewater boaters. Paddling magazine accepts profiles of engaging paddling athletes, adventure travel narratives, evocative essays, and investigative pieces close to the soul of paddlers. According to Who Pays Writers, Paddling Magazine pays $0.20 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://paddlingmag.com/contribute/

Outside Magazine is a leading U.S. magazine dedicated to outdoor gear, sports, travel, and environmental culture. It covers outdoor gear reviews, fitness and health tips, and adventure traveling tips. But you can also pitch outdoor sports-related topics to this publication. Their payment varies depending on your experience and the complexity of the content. According to numerous payment reports, their rate starts at $0.50 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.outsideonline.com/magazine/contact-us/how-to-pitch-freelance-outside-magazine/

USHPA Pilot Magazine

Since it’s owned by the United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association, USHPA Pilot Magazine covers everything related to free-flight sports. This includes speed flying, paragliding, and hang gliding. Therefore, you can pitch them any interesting topic related to free-flight sports. This publication’s rate varies with the article’s length and the quality of the pictures, but most payment reports indicate it ranges from $35 to $150.

Submission guidelines: https://www.ushpa.org/Public/PilotResources/contributors.aspx

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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