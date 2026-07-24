10 Finance Markets That Pay Writers – by Karoki Githure

If analyzing and writing about the finance market is where you thrive, several publications are willing to pay for that, including established markets. While a few top markets require experience and academic qualifications, most are happy to work with any talented writer. Just read through their submission guidelines and published content before sending your ideas.

The Doctor of Credit is a top independent personal finance blog and website that tracks consumer finance deals, bank account bonuses, and credit card rewards. Established by Will, this site is known for objective reporting. The Doctor of Credit operates a unique guest post program that accepts two types of articles. Writers can choose between self-promotional links or payment, but not both. This site pays $50 per published article (300 to 600 words long).

Submission guidelines: https://www.doctorofcredit.com/doctor-of-credit-now-accepting-guest-posts-get-paid-50-per-post/

TechCabal is a top pan-African data company and publication dedicated to the digital economy, tech development, and chronicling innovations across Africa. Formed in 2013, TechCabal focuses more on tech innovations and how they’re shaping the continent. Therefore, you can submit fintech ideas to their editorial team. TechCabal pays $175 for 1,000 to 1,200-word features.

Submission guidelines: https://techcabal.com/come-write-for-us/

The Institutional Investor is an international B2B events, research, and media company focusing on the international financial industry. It links top financial market participants, the ones that manage and allocate huge volumes of capital, and the ones whose decisions affect the markets. This publication is the premier information network for sovereign wealth funds, corporate executives, asset managers, and Wall Street professionals. This publication accepts well-reported financial stories and pays $1 per word while rejecting all self-promotional content.

Submission guidelines: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/how-to-pitch-to-ii

Established by Technical Analysis in 1982, this magazine provides educational resources for active investors. This Seattle-based publication offers software tools, market analysis, and technical trading strategies. It serves active traders and is looking for charting methods, how-to tutorials, and computer trading utilities. It also accepts any topic that’s of interest to investors. They pay $2.00 per column inch (3-column format) or $3.00 per column inch (2-column format) with a minimum of $50.

Submission guidelines: https://traders.com/Documentation/Editorial_Dept/authorguide.pdf

Owned by Technical Analysis, Inc., Working Money is a premium publication that offers accessible, tech-based strategies for traders and individual investors. Working Money, The Investors’ Magazine accepts how-to tutorials for choosing numerous investment instruments, including mutual funds. The articles should be between 13,000 and 15,000 characters (about 3 pages) long, with figures, charts, and graphs. It pays a flat rate of $180 per published article.

Submission guidelines: https://traders.com/Documentation/Editorial_Dept/authorguide.pdf

Published by Technical Analysis, Inc., Traders.com Advantage is a long-standing magazine for active traders. It grants access to market analysis across different asset classes, charting tools, and extensive educational content. This publication is interested in charting interpretations and methods in how-to tutorials and technical analysis content. Unlike its sister brands, it offers a flat rate of $50 per published article.

Submission guidelines: https://traders.com/Documentation/Editorial_Dept/authorguide.pdf

Published by Canada Wide Media Limited, BCBusiness is the premier business publication in Western Canada. Based in Burnaby, it covers industry news, corporate profiles, and economic trends, and hosts several top annual rankings, such as Top 100 and 30 Under 30. As the region’s premier publication, it accepts journalistic reporting and deep-dive features focused on the lifestyle, culture, and commerce of British Columbia. They pay $0.50 per word for features ranging from 2,000 to over 3,500 words.

Submission guidelines: https://bcbusiness.ca/contact-us/

Established in 1888, The Financial Times is a London-based international business news publication owned by Nikkei Inc. Known for its subscription-based model and salmon-pink print edition, this magazine focuses on politics, economics, and markets for its professional audience. The Financial Times publishes several pieces by guest writers every day. Some are from select proposals, while most of them are commissioned by them. They accept 800-word opinion content offering authoritative analysis on business, economics, and global politics. According to the Who Pays Writers’ payment report, it pays $0.41 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.ft.com/content/e3e8ff2b-95c7-48f8-9eda-312494422e10

Comstock’s is one of the top California business publications serving Sacramento and 9 surrounding counties for over 35 years. This publication serves as the voice of quality of life and business in the region. It provides industry trends, analytical journalism, and deep dives into the cultural and economic forces shaping the region. This publication accepts pitches from freelance journalists, preferably those based in California’s capital region. You can pitch their finance and economic section. New writers are paid a flat rate of $300, and they can be considered for print content, which pays $0.50 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.comstocksmag.com/submission-guidelines

The Kitchn is a US-based online food community and magazine offering a huge library of kitchen organization resources, grocery reviews, and tested recipes. It focuses on guiding home cooks with accessible, expert-tested content. It hosts a reader-submitted Grocery Diaries series that offers a better understanding of how various households budget for food, meal prep, and finances. You can submit your grocery diary to them, and if accepted, you can earn $150 per full diary.

Submission guidelines: https://www.thekitchn.com/submit-your-food-budget-diary-for-kitchns-new-series-241426

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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