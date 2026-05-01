6 Remote Control (RC) Hobby Magazines That Pay Writers – by Michael W. Michelsen

When it comes to remote control (RC), I’m an addict. It doesn’t matter whether it’s cars, trucks, boats or airplanes, I’m a purist. It’s not required to be an addict like me to write for RC publications, but it helps to have some basic knowledge of the hobby. Knowing who to contact to write about this field is another part of the game. Here’s a list to get you started.

RC Car Action

RC Car Action is a New York based magazine that focuses on cars, trucks and other similar vehicles that are RC centered. RC Car Action doesn’t focus on one particular aspect of the field. It covers literally everything, from building a vehicle to actually racing one. The editor says not to worry about length or the other submission specifics. Instead, send her something and she will work with you. Payment starts at about $600 for 1,200 words.

Writer’s Guidelines: Looking For Contributors – RC Car Action

RCM&E Magazine

RCM&E Magazine is a British publication that is also one of the highest rated of its type. Any RC modeler loves this one since it covers just about every aspect of models, from airplanes—big and small—to drones. The editor is very nice and easy to deal with. As far as submissions, ask what he wants or make suggestions and he will work with you. Pays about $1.20 a word.

Editorial Contact: Contact Us | RCM&E Magazine

Model Airplane News

Model Airplane News is another American RC publication that is highly regarded in the field. It is owned by AirAge, the publisher of several aviation/modeling magazines. This publication covers just about every aspect of RC, from building airplanes to flying them, and practically everything in between. This is another whose editor is easy to work with. Send her an idea, and she will respond. Pays about $125 for short features.

Writer’s Guidelines: Looking For Contributors – Model Airplane News

Live RC

Live RC is primarily about RC as it relates to cars and other vehicles. Further, the publication carries a lot of information about the technology behind RC. Technoids love this one. Anyone who enjoys such things will find a home for almost any related subject to write about. Pays about $500 per assignment.

Writer’s Guidelines: LiveRC – Submit Content

RC Racer

RC Racer is a magazine headquartered in the UK that covers RC racing, especially as it pertains to new products. RC Racer is the UK’s leading RC Car racing Magazine. Its owner, Doolittle Media, enjoys a unique place at the heart of the modelling world. We offer you information and class leading publications to help you make the most of the hobby from their worldwide trusted team of experts. Pays about $500 per story.

Editorial Contact: https://adhpublishing.com/shop/contact-us

Velocity RC Magazine

Velocity RC Magazine is another publication that specializes primarily in RC as it applies to cars. Pays about $600 per story.

Editorial Contact: https://vrcmag.com/editorial

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Michael W. Michelsen, Jr. is a freelance writer living in a cultural wasteland commonly known as Southern California. He specializes in business and technology subjects, but is not too proud to consider virtually any subject. Readers can reach him by email, Muck Rack, or LinkedIn. Facebook does nothing but frustrate him, but if you insist, you can see his page here: https://www.facebook.com/mike.michelsen.35/

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