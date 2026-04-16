8 Paying Boating and Sailing Markets for Writers – by Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.

REMINDER!!! ***THIS SATURDAY*** IS START-TIME FOR THE SPRING, 2026 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST!!

1st Place: $300 + a free book publishing package from BookLocker valued at $975; 2nd Place: $250; 3rd Place: $200; + 100 Honorable Mentions! Those writers receive a free ebook of their choice from BookLocker.com.

Read all past winning topics and story, and sign up, RIGHT HERE!

If you like the feeling of sailcloth, and happen to have a word processor handy, here are some paying writer’s markets for you!

Cruising World

Wonderful detailed stories along with stunning photography. That’s the best way to describe Cruising World. Editors here welcome writers of all stripes, but you need to turn a phrase and have access to unparalleled photography to get on their pages. Payment varies depending on the type of article, ranging from $25 to $200 for short, newsworthy items and $300 to $1,000 for technical and feature articles.

Writers Guidelines: Writer and Photographer Guidelines | Cruising World

48* North

48 Degrees North is another sailing publication that thrives on copy that tells about exciting, adventurous sailing trips. Their focus is primarily on the Pacific Northwest. Payment varies from $200 flat fee to a per word basis.

Writers Guidelines: About – 48° North

Good Old Boat Magazine

Good Old Boat Magazine publishes articles focused on pride of ownership and articles that discuss upgrades, maintenance, refits, and restoration of good old boats. Payment is $700 original new technical article (runs 3,000-5,000 words); $500 for maintenance and upgrade articles and other sailing features (1,500-3,000 words); and $700 for boat reviews.

Writer’s Guidelines: About Us

LiveSAilDie

LiveSailDie is a magazine for the most passionate sailors. If sailing was a drug, it would look like LiveSailDie. Payment starts at about $200.

Writers Guidelines: Contact the New Zealand based Live Sail Die team via email or phone

Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine

Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors is the magazine of the coast of Maine with a strong focus on boating. The magazine occasionally ventures northeast into Nova Scotia or south into New Hampshire/Rhode Island. Word length for feature articles is 2,500-3,500 words. Sidebars are encouraged. Departments (“A Letter from Home”, “My Boat, My Harbor”) are shorter: 800-1,000 words. Payment: $300 per item for shorter pieces up to $400-$500 for feature articles.

Writers Guidelines: Contribute | Maine Boats Homes & Harbors

Pacific Yachting Magazine

Pacific Yachting helps readers get more from their time on the water with content on a variety of topics including information on cruising destinations, news issues, local attractions, upcoming events, DIY projects, fishing spots, boat reviews, and the latest in new gear and technology. The editors want destination pieces, how-to articles, seamanship pieces and articles of general interest to boaters cruising the West Coast. Word length: up to 2,000 words/feature article. Departments run 800 to 1,000 words. Payment: up to $500/article.

Writer’s Guidelines: About Us – Pacific Yachting

Sailing Today

Sailing Today is a UK publication that comes under the umbrella of The Chelsea Magazine Company, a publisher of both print and digital sport and lifestyle magazines. Sailing Today is one of three sailing related magazines they publish, all beautifully written and illustrated. Pays $25 to $200 for short pieces and $300 to $1000 for feature-length stories.

Writers Guidelines: Contact The Chelsea Magazine Company – The Chelsea Magazine Company

Sailing Magazine

Since it started publishing in 1966, Sailing Magazine has been on top of the sailing world with everything from interviews, technical how-tos, and much more. Sailing Magazine covers all aspects of sailing, from learning how to sail a dinghy to crossing the ocean on a large cruiser. They focus on sailing places that are realistic destinations for their readers, but can occasionally feature an outstanding and unique sailing destination. Readers are experienced sailors, so articles should use proper sailing terminology. They pay $50-$500 for 100-500 words short news stories and 1,000-3,000 features.

Writers Guidelines: sailingmagazine.net/flex-32-writers-guidelines.html

RELATED

Michael W. Michelsen, Jr. is a freelance writer living in a cultural wasteland commonly known as Southern California. He specializes in business and technology subjects, but is not too proud to consider virtually any subject. Readers can reach him by email, Muck Rack, or LinkedIn. Facebook does nothing but frustrate him, but if you insist, you can see his page here: https://www.facebook.com/mike.michelsen.35

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