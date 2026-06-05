10 Paying Disability Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you’re a writer with disabilities, or if you work with people with disabilities, publications are lining up to pay you for your experience and creative content that can help those individuals thrive. While some publications require experience, most of these platforms are ready to work with creative people with disabilities or anyone who has worked with them. Just read through most of their published articles and submission guidelines before pitching your idea.

1. Disability Torah Project

Started by Mat Wilson in 2024, this publication is a community initiative that centers disabled perspectives in Jewish teachings while expanding the Disability Torah library. The Disability Torah Project publishes new articles of Torah commentary every week by disabled writers. They are looking for content that can teach their readers about living with disabilities from different perspectives. Disability Torah Project offers $54 for every published 800 to 2500-word article upon publication.

Submission guidelines:https://www.disabilitytorahproject.org/write-with-us

2. Debrief

Curated by Peter Torres, the Debrief is a top publication that provides a universal, disability-focused perspective on news. The Disability Debrief works with writers from all over the globe, but they are particularly searching for writers with disabilities from the Global South. Their preferred content is usually grounded in lived experience combined with reporting, reflection, and analysis. Debrief pays £500 for every published article.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.disabilitydebrief.org/writing-for-the-debrief/

3. Breath & Shadow

Hosted by Ability Maine, Breath & Shadow is a quarterly journal that focuses on creative content by persons with disabilities. It accepts writings focused on human experience while rejecting medical-focused and inspirational narratives. This journal accepts articles, reviews, essays, and other nonfiction content related to disability. It also accepts fiction and poetry on any topic. Breath & Shadow offers $25 per short prose/poem and $40 for long nonfiction/fiction content.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.abilitymaine.org/submission-guidelines

4. National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities

The NRCPD (National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities) is a collaborative advocacy and research project that supports parents with disabilities. They have combined first-hand experience and research expertise to create a comprehensive resource for disabled parents, policymakers, and clinicians. NRCPD invites parents with disabilities to share their experiences either in video or written formats. They pay $100 for a published 1,000-word blog and 1-minute-long videos in Spanish or English.

Submission Guidelines: https://heller.brandeis.edu/parents-with-disabilities/community/call-for-submissions.html

5. Cripple Punk Mag

Cripple Pun Mag is a self-funded, independent publication dedicated to exploring the intersection between punk, disability, and DIY music cultures. This publication accepts interviews, reviews, essays, and creative content focused on disability justice in the alternative music scene. Payments start at $10, but they depend on the length of the content.

Submission Guidelines:https://cripplepunkmag.substack.com/about

6. Two Spoon Press

The Two Spoon Press is a disability-led publication committed to creating a space for the disabled voices. This annual journal features content by carers, disabled, chronically ill, and neurodivergent writers from Australia. They accept prose, poetry, and visual art content from this community. Two Spoon Press offers $25 for published content and a one-year membership to the contributors.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.twospoonpress.com/submissions

7. M E N A C E

M E N A C E is an independent bi-annual literary publication that focuses on gross, transgressive, and dark creative work. It accepts speculative literature, particularly weird fiction, gothic, horror, and poetry. M E N A C E doesn’t primarily cover disability content, but it does accept disability- related pitches from writers. This publication offers an honorarium of $50 per published piece of content.

Submission Guidelines: https://www.menace-mag.com/submit

8. Art of Autism

Co-founded by Keri Bowers and Debra Muzikar, the Art of Autism is a creative community showcasing creative content from autistic individuals. They prioritize neurodivergent, uplifting voices and accept poetry, visual art, and blog posts, while rejecting cure-focused or doom-and-gloom narratives. Art of Autism pays autistic bloggers between $25 and $100 for their published content.

Submission Guidelines: https://the-art-of-autism.com/submission-guidelines/

9. New Mobility

New Mobility is a lifestyle publication for active wheelchair users that provides practical, authentic information for individuals with SCI/D (Spinal Cord Injury or Disorder). New Mobility may be open to humorous, quirky, and unusual content, but they do prefer well-reported service content that provides their readers with practical information. This includes articles on SCI/D-related issues and on available technologies that improve their lives. According to various sources, this publication pays 15 cents per word.

Submission Guidelines: https://newmobility.com/for-content-creators/

10. The Fat Coyote

The Fat Coyote is a leading literary arts platform dedicated to publishing visual art, poetry, and prose by neurodivergent creators. They accept experimental, diverse content and aim to amplify voices usually marginalized in the traditional publishing structures. They pay $0.03 per word ($30 to $120) for creative fiction and nonfiction content not exceeding 6,000 words.

Submission Guidelines: https://thefatcoyote.com/blog/submission-guidelines/

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Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide, and his personal website.

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