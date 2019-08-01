Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/01/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Mediaforta
POPSUGAR Inc.
Freelance Restaurants & Retail Business Staff Writer – includes benefits
Marc Waring Ventures LLC
Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour
Byrdie
Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
MyDomaine
Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
Verywell
Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $95K-$115K/year
The Appeal
Freelance Writers – Pays $25/hour
Reality Blurb
Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Topix
Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader – Pays $45/hour
Creative Circle
Freelance Technology News Editor – Pays $20/hour
Techmeme
blind ad
Freelance Jewelry Blog Writer – Pays $25-$40/post
blind ad
Malibu Times
Freelance Dropshipping/eCom Blog Content Writer
Franklin
Freelance Human Resource Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Outdoor Coffee Content Specialist – Pays $1K/month
Coletti
Freelance Digital Marketing Writer
Infinity Digital
Freelance Restaurants & Retail Business Staff Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
CACI
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $150/day
PBC Guru
GAO Tek Inc.
Freelance Real Estate Investing Writer
First Page Sage
Freelance US History and Ancient History Article Writer
Rozzy Learning Company
Timothy Katzen, MD
Freelance Chiropractic Health & Wellness Blogger – Pays $12-$16/hour
Chiropractic & Manual Therapy
Freelance Content Copywriter – Pays $30/hour
Digi Vest
Freelance Content Editor & Writer
3Encores
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
