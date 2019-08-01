Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/01/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Copywriter

Mediaforta

Freelance Copy Editor

POPSUGAR Inc.

Freelance Restaurants & Retail Business Staff Writer – includes benefits

Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $15-$25/hour

Byrdie

Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour

MyDomaine

Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour

Verywell

Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $95K-$115K/year

The Appeal

Freelance Writers – Pays $25/hour

Reality Blurb

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Topix

Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader – Pays $45/hour

Creative Circle

Freelance Technology News Editor – Pays $20/hour

Techmeme

Freelance Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Jewelry Blog Writer – Pays $25-$40/post

blind ad

Freelance Publication Editor

Malibu Times

Freelance Dropshipping/eCom Blog Content Writer

Franklin

Freelance Human Resource Writer – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Outdoor Coffee Content Specialist – Pays $1K/month

Coletti

Freelance Digital Marketing Writer

Infinity Digital

Freelance Restaurants & Retail Business Staff Writer – includes benefits

Fit Small Business

Freelance Writer

Qimagination

Freelance Copywriter

CACI

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $150/day

PBC Guru

Freelance Copy Editors

GAO Tek Inc.

Freelance Real Estate Investing Writer

First Page Sage

Freelance US History and Ancient History Article Writer

Rozzy Learning Company

Freelance Blog Writer

Timothy Katzen, MD

Freelance Chiropractic Health & Wellness Blogger – Pays $12-$16/hour

Chiropractic & Manual Therapy

Freelance Content Copywriter – Pays $30/hour

Digi Vest

Freelance Content Editor & Writer

3Encores

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

