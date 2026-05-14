How Angela Got a Facebook Scammer’s 3 Bank Accounts Shut Down! – By Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

First, we’re going to check off the standard red flag features of the scam:

1. The name of the scammer’s “company” is completely unbelievable because THE LAST WORD IS MISSPELLED! “Greatness Reviented.”

2. A stranger says they have money to give away, and Angela is the lucky recipient! (Don’t I Wish!)

3. The grammar, punctuation, capitalization, and spelling are so bad, you’d wonder if it was a 2nd grader scamming you.

4. The photos are stock images that the scammer clearly stole from the Internet.

5. The scammer uses a female name but, in almost all cases, it’s actually a dude in Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, China, or somewhere else that U.S. law enforcement can’t touch.

We’ll start with the private messages Angela exchanged through Facebook with the scammer. Know that Angela is NOT on dialysis, and is NOT in a hospital. She wanted to see how far the scammer would go. You’ll notice, as you’re reading, that the scammer starts to get impatient and then downright agitated with Angela.

Enjoy!

FACEBOOK PRIVATE MESSAGES

Greatness Reviented:

Congratulations ��� My database randomly selected you as one of luckiest winner on my Facebook page and you got a price of ($300,000)

EDITOR’S NOTE: A price? Didn’t she mean prize? That was probably a Freudian Slip because they wanted Angela to pay them money to get money later…that they were never going to send.

Angela:

Oh my Gosh! Are you serious? Thank you so much! What do you need from me? ❤️

Greatness Reviented:

Kindly provide your active call phone number and your home address where your money package will be delivered to you

Angela:

Why? Don’t you just need my bank account information?

Greatness Reviented:

It was a package delivery that’s how everyone got their prize money package

Greatness Reviented sent 5 photos:

EDITOR’S NOTE: These are all stock photos from the Internet that are being used to scam people. Look at our screenshot and note under the last one!

EDITOR’S NOTE: All of the photos above are being used by scammers to lure potential victims into believing that money really IS coming their way! Look at this. We ran reverse google image search on the one above. Read the text under the photos. That one was also used for a coin scam!!

Greatness Reviented:

As you can see over there

Angela:

That doesn’t make any sense. Wouldn’t they just mail a check?

Greatness Reviented:

Ill have to load the money to the bank first and it’ll cost you a little fee

Angela:

How much is the fee, and how do I send it to you?

Greatness Reviented:

It’s just $100 and you can send it anyhow you want to it may be through chime

Angela:

I don’t know what chime is.

Greatness Reviented:

Where are you from?

Angela:

I’m in the United States. Where are you located?

Greatness Reviented:

How are old are you?

Angela:

I’m in my 50s.

Greatness Reviented:

I live in the US also at the nyc

Okay you can feet an Apple Card for it then do you know how to get that?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Angela starts playing the dumb blonde, which is actually very effective when dealing with scammers! They get SO frustrated! Also, I’m not sure what it is to “feet” an Apple card. Sounds kind of stinky!

Angela:

What’s an Apple card?

Greatness Reviented:

It’s a gift card

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is where the scammer is talking to another scammer, but includes it in the conversation with Angela by mistake. Typical scammer error…

Greatness Reviented:

She says she what’s a transfer also and she get the Apple Card then I help her make it through transfer

Angela:

Who is she? Do I know her?

Greatness Reviented:

No I was just telling you about her she was one of the winner

EDITOR’S NOTE: So, you need a previous “winner” to help guide you through your own scam??

Greatness Reviented:

You can get the Apple Card at the gas station or store or any nearby supermarket

Angela:

Why can’t I just wire you the money from my bank account?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Angela always tries to get the bank account information, knowing she can get the account shut down very quickly.

Greatness Reviented:

Yes you can

Angela:

Okay. Send me the bank name, account number, and the routing number, and the name on the account and I will send that right away. Thank you!!!! I really need this because I’m having health problems right now.

Greatness Reviented:

Do you have Zelle or venmo?

Angela:

No. But I can send bank transfers from my bank account online.

Greatness Reviented:

It’ll really be helpful Fr

Angela:

What’s your name, by the way? You are so sweet! You’ve been so nice to me today. 🙂 And I finally have hope!!!

Greatness Reviented:

I’m roseline

Greatness Reviented:

It’s only Zelle available for you to send it to and you can send it from your bank to Zelle

Angela:

I can only do a bank transfer. I don’t know anything about Zelle or whatever you call it? The nurse is about to take me for my dialysis treatment (I’m in early stage kidney failure), but I will be back on my phone tomorrow. I know it’s late for you being in NYC. I will check my phone first thing in the morning. Please send me the bank transfer information. I am so excited! I need this so badly! God brought you to me tonight! Bless your heart!!! ❤️

Greatness Reviented:

Amen and I pray you heal Angela I can imagine what you’re saying and I feel so sorry You’ll surely recovered ❤️‍🩹

Greatness Reviented:

Hey

Angela:

I’m still waiting for you to send me the bank account information so I can transfer money to you.

Greatness Reviented:

Are you there? Send me your phone number I don’t think your active here

Greatness Reviented:

Are you there? The bank is ready are you ready now?

Greatness Reviented:

Are you there Angela?

EDITOR’S NOTE: It was Sunday evening. Angela was not online. Greatness Reviented was getting antsy!

Angela (the next day):

You don’t need my phone number for me to send the bank transfer. Please send me the bank account, routing number, and the name of the person on the account so I can make sure it goes correctly out on my end. Thank you!

Greatness Reviented:

Okay are you there now?

Angela:

I’m here. Still waiting for the bank information. Remember, my husband broke his back last week and I’m taking care of him so my online time is a bit sporadic. I’m very sorry about that. But I very much appreciate your gift! ❤️

Greatness Reviented:

Yes the problem is it was $200 upwards bank that is available that’s why I don’t get the bank to send to you

Angela:

I thought you said it was $100?

Greatness Reviented:

But I’ll still help you get it just wait okay?

Angela:

I don’t use PayPal or Zelle or anything. I can only send the money by bank transfer.

Greatness Reviented:

Okay hold on Give me 10 mins Okay wait for me I’ll be back Give me 10 mins

EDITOR’S NOTE: She’s (I mean he’s) finally going to hand over the bank account info. But, Angela got a triple bonus. She eventually sent all the info. for 3 different bank accounts!!! Further down, notice how Angela continues to state that she hasn’t received the bank account information yet (though she had). And, the scammer also couldn’t remember what she (he!) had sent before, and kept sending more info. for additional bank accounts! There’s never just one!!! You should also know that the actual owners of those bank accounts are likely, whether they know it or not, MONEY MULES!

Greatness Reviented:

You’re still there?

Angela:

Yes. 🙂

Greatness Reviented:

Beneficiary Name: Bridge Building Sp. Z.o.o.

Bank Name: Banking Circle S.A.

IBAN: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

BIC: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Bank Address: 2 Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg

EDITOR’S NOTE: But…wait! I thought she said she was in New York City??? That bank account is in Germany!!!

Angela:

Thank you!! I will send the $100 right away! Bless you!

Greatness Reviented:

After that, how are you going to send the money to me?

Greatness Reviented:

Show me the screenshot immediately you sent it

Greatness Reviented:

Sou send me your bank account too

EDITOR’S NOTE: Yeah, now you want OUR bank account info., don’t you? Nice try, idiot!!!

Greatness Reviented:

Have you sent it?

Angela:

This just occurred to me. Why can’t you just deduct $100 from the money you were going to send to me?

Greatness Reviented:

No the fee needed to be paid by transfer you know we just want to deposit the cash to bank so it can be sent to you

Angela:

That doesn’t make any sense. Why can’t you just deduct the $100 from the amount you were going to send me?

Greatness Reviented:

I’ve told you about it before you don’t have to doubt you’ll receive your money immediately the fee was paid

Greatness Reviented:

The $100 you want to send will be used to get an Apple Card it was an Apple Card that was needed to activate the payment I’ve told you before Here

Greatness Reviented:

Maybe you should just get the Apple Card yourself then you don’t need to send the money

Angela:

That doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what an Apple Card is.

Greatness Reviented:

Yes that’s why you’re sending the $100

Greatness Reviented:

It’ll be used to get an Apple Card for your payment

Angela:

Again, I don’t know what an Apple Card is?

Where are you located by the way?

Greatness Reviented:

It was card that we used for payment

EDITOR’S NOTE: Angela does the “dumb blonde” act pretty well, wouldn’t you say?

Angela:

I have not received a card payment from you? Again, what’s an Apple Card? Is it like a new kind of Visa or Mastercard payment thing? I’m not up with the new credit card companies.

Greatness Reviented sent 5 photos (the same 5 photos she sent previously):

This is actually what you won and you said you want it in your bank and I told you that you’ll need an Apple Card before it can be deposited into bank and be transferred to your bank

Do you understand it now?

Can you understand better now?

Maybe you should not worry then if you don’t understand

Greatness Reviented:

Cause it’s already seems like you’re doubting this

Angela:

They are taking me for another kidney dialysis treatment right now. I’m in kidney failure. I will read your comments above and will send the payment after the treatment. Thank you so much for your patience!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Greatness Reviented:

No hold on

EDITOR’S NOTE: ANOTHER BANK ACCOUNT #2! Bingo!!! And the account holder is in BOLIVIA!

Greatness Reviented:

Transfer method: ACH

Account holder name: JOSUE JOEL ROJAS VARGAS

Name of bank: Lead Bank

Account number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Routing number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Address of bank: 1801 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Address of account holder: B/ nuevo arrumani s/n z/sud-cbba, AYACUCHO Y HEROÍNAS, COCHABAMBA, 00591, BO

Send it here

That’s the bank you’ll send it to

EDITOR’S NOTE: The scammer invokes the “urgency” tactic here.

Greatness Reviented:

Send it now the giveaway will soon end

Angela:

That’s a different bank account from what you sent me earlier tonight. I’m confused… Please confirm which bank account it is?

Greatness Reviented:

And you won’t be able to get it anymore

Angela:

OMG!!! I can’t get it anymore? They’re about to take me for dialysis. That takes a few hours. I’m scared!

Greatness Reviented:

Show me once you send it then I can confirm it and start processing your payment

Greatness Reviented:

I mean if you keep delaying it the giveaway is about to end

Angela:

They just started the treatment. They want to take my phone away from me. What should I do?!?! The stuff they give me makes me feel dizzy.

Greatness Reviented:

Send it rq

Before you done with the treatment I’ll have sent your money to your bank

Send the fee rq and send me your account number

EDITOR’S NOTE: What the heck is “rq?” Right Quick??

Greatness Reviented:

Can you still do that?

EDITOR’S NOTE: At this point, hours have passed since Angela was taken back for her “dialysis treatment.” (What a great delay tactic.) She should be good and dizzy now! (LOL)

Greatness Reviented:

Tell me before you sent it then

EDITOR’S NOTE: Angela pops up later that night, and plays the dumb blonde yet again. She casts the line out to catch the third bank account. FISH ON!!!

Angela:

I’m still waiting for you to send me the bank account information. I can’t send you a bank transfer without the account number, the routing number, and the name on the account.

Greatness Reviented:

Okay wait a minute

Are you still there right?

Greatness Reviented:

Angela?

Angela:

I’ve been waiting for three days for you to send me the bank account number, the routing number, and the name on the account.

Greatness Reviented:

Wait a minute it’s because you’re getting treatment we don’t have much time to talk

Angela:

I’ve asked you three or four times for that information and you have not sent it.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The scammer is clearly scamming other people simultaneously. She can’t remember that she already sent Angela the information for two bank accounts.

Greatness Reviented:

I’m sending it now

That’s all I need to send the payment.

I know a sec pls

It was the company bank that you’ll send it to you can’t send it to my bank

So let me get you the company bank

ACCOUNT HOLDER

Anna Stopkan

ACCOUNT NUMBER

(REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

ROUTING NUMBER

(REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

BANK NAME

Lead Bank

ACCOUNT TYPE

Checking

BRANCH ADDRESS

1801 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64108

ACCOUNT HOLDER ADDRESS

вулиця Едуарда Фукса, 52, Кривий Ріг, Дніпропетровська область 50042, UA

EDITOR’S NOTE! BINGO!! Another Lead Bank account but this account holder is in UKRAINE!!!

Greatness Reviented:

Send it here and show me the screenshot

Angela??

Angela that’s the bank

Greatness Reviented:

Are you there?

Angela:

I can’t read the name. What’s the name in English? It looks like you’re in a different country. Ukraine?

Greatness Reviented:

No the giveaway was world wide so it’s not only the IS that benefit from it

Greatness Reviented:

US*

Greatness Reviented:

Put the account number and the routine number

Greatness Reviented:

The account will pop up

You’re the one delaying it now if you’re ready send the money and show me the bank branch was Kansas City So it was the United States

Greatness Reviented:

Angela you there??

Are you ignoring me?

Maybe I should pay the fee for you cause you’re already delaying me then after you receive your money you’ll pay me back

Greatness Reviented:

Make a promise

Angela:

I had a setback in the hospital. I’m feeling a little better now. I will try to do the bank transfer tomorrow. Thank you! ❤️

Greatness Reviented:

Okay Angela

Greatness Reviented:

Hey Angela

Greatness Reviented:

Hope you’re good

Greatness Reviented:

Are you there?

Greatness Reviented:

Angela

How are you

Greatness Reviented:

Why are you ignoring me?

Angela:

I guess you’ve never been in a hospital before?

Greatness Reviented:

But this was delayed too much

Greatness Reviented:

We’ve been on this over weeks now

Angela:

It’s literally been 7 days. Why are you in such a rush?

Greatness Reviented:

I’m not in rush it’s because of you do you think you’re the only one that was getting this?

Greatness Reviented:

There are many people that have never even got it and wanted it so bad

Angela:

If you’re in such a hurry to give me the money, go ahead and send it. I will then take the hundred dollars out of that and send it back to you. I’m so glad we are friends! I trust you and I know you trust me. ❤️

Greatness Reviented:

Send your bank account

Angela:

My daughter can accept PayPal for me. I don’t give my bank information out under the advice of my son.

Greatness Reviented:

Maybe you should send the $100 first then cos it’ll be needed before I get the money transferred to the PayPal

Greatness Reviented:

You can see the money was cash

EDITOR’S NOTE: The scammer sent a video of her “colleague” shoveling cash into a box…just for Angela!!!

Angela:

I thought you were a woman? You have very hairy arms!

Greatness Reviented:

Yes I’m not the one packing it I just made the video

Angela:

Do you know who you’re actually talking to?

I think you don’t.

Greatness Reviented:

Of course I’m not the one in the video

Greatness Reviented:

The video was made by my colleague he shared it as his packing the money that’s why I sent it to you

Angela:

You really don’t know who you’re talking to, do you?

Greatness Reviented:

Of course i never seen you before

Angela:

Here’s a fun fact. I’m not some old lady on dialysis. I’m not in the hospital. I’m a journalist who’s been exposing scammers on the Internet for 28 years. You contacted the wrong lady! You think you’re so smart but you’re so stupid! Does your mother know what you do for a living? She must be so ashamed of you!

Greatness Reviented:

I know your way ain’t clean

EDITOR’S NOTE: What does that even mean? And where did this buffoon learn “ain’t???”

Angela:

I’ve now had all three of your bank accounts shut down! Are you having fun? I don’t think you are. I am!

BELOW IS THE LETTER ANGELA SENT TO LEAD BANK. SHE SENT A VERY SIMILAR LETTER TO THE BANK IN GERMANY.

May 10, 2026

Lead Bank

1801 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Attn: Fraud Dept.

Account holder name: Anna Stopkan

Account number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Routing number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Country code: UA (Ukraine)

Account holder address: Is in Ukrainian. See attached jpg.

and

Account holder name: JOSUE JOEL ROJAS VARGAS

Account number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Routing number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Country code: BO (Bolivia)

Address of account holder: B/ nuevo arrumani s/n z/sud-cbba, AYACUCHO Y HEROÍNAS, COCHABAMBA, 00591, BO

I was contacted by a member of an international crime ring (using a fake, misspelled name on Facebook, Greatness Reviented) who claimed to be giving away a lot of money, and wanted to share it with me…if I only sent him/her $100.

I’m a journalist who has been exposing scams on the Internet for the past 28 years. I knew where the conversation was heading. When I am doing an investigation, my goal is to obtain the account and routing numbers for the bank accounts the scammer is using. Note that this crime ring is using other banks as well. But, they provided me with two Lead Bank accounts.

Please see the attached screenshot. It’s your bank’s name and address, and an American-sounding name, but if you look at the bottom of the screenshot, it’s clear the scammer is in Ukraine. I believe “Anna Stopkan” is a money mule. The other account information is in the info. below. The second account was in one of the text messages (it’s below my signature).

Below my signature is also the full conversation I had with the scammer on Facebook. By the way, I am NOT in kidney failure, nor on dialysis. I also DO know all of the payment platforms they kept mentioning but I was playing dumb, hoping they’d eventually send me the bank account info. It worked. The icing on the cake was when they sent me a video of a man packing huge stacks of money into a box.

Please advise what Lead Bank does in these situations so we can alert our readers.

Thank you,

Angela Hoy

angela@writersweekly.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: Both banks replied to Angela, thanking her profusely for the information!

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