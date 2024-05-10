Walk with God for 30 Days: Victorious Living – by Dr. Fred Stinson III

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
As a therapist, Dr. Fred encourages you to Walk with God for 30 Days, rest, then repeat the process again and again. See how inner thoughts that praise God can substantially improve your well-being and set the foundation for victorious living. Allow God’s word to carry you throughout each day.
Declare God’s promises over your life. God has great things waiting for you and He desires that you reach your full potential.
Victorious Living is yours today! As you spend quality time in His Word, you will soon begin to experience a life of discovery and empowerment.
Dr. Fred Stinson is a psychotherapist, CEO (SEI), author, and professor. Over the past 35 years, he has been instrumental in sharing spiritual and scientific growth strategies with God’s people.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Fred Stinson III is a psychotherapist and professor residing in rural Georgia. Fred likes engaging in scientific research on psychological topics. He has been a motivational speaker for many years. He is the author of three highly requested books. He loves to travel, tour historical places, and dine out.
