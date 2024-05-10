These Are a Few of the Things That I Hate – by Kenneth Books

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Walk through the politically incorrect year of satire, humor and outrageously absurd yet realistic observations to help you get through the day.
Free your curmudgeonly mind with these hilarious observations, stories and nod to blistering diatribes that will have you laughing from January to December. This obsessive and fearless collection of life’s injustices, grievances and petty pretensions will help you categorize the things you hate. Because it’s about time someone wrote this stuff down!
From New Year’s resolutions through St. Patrick’s Day, toning up for the beach, Thanksgiving treachery, the IRS, politics and right into Christmas, this is the funny side of hatred.
About the Author
Kenneth Books is a retired newspaper reporter and editor. He got his start as a Navy journalist, then spent more than 40 years with civilian newspapers, winning 26 state and national awards for his work. Born and raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he moved to Florida in 1995 to escape the high taxes and terrible weather. He lives in Niceville, Florida.
