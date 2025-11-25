Trump: Day One 2025 !!! – by Brian W. Kelly

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

We had to wait four years for another “Day One.”

In the first day one, January 20, 2017, we know that Mr. Trump was given to the people by God as the answer to our prayers and as a beacon for goodness.

“Millions of Americans.” declared Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffrees when Trump was first inaugurated in 2017, “believe the election of President Trump represented God giving us another chance—perhaps our last chance—to truly make America great again. Our job was to elect him and we did once God showed us the way. We thank Our Lord to this day that we did. We love Trump! Trump never left us and God helped him stay the course in his second try when the cheats declared him a non-winner.

Donald Trump was denied his victory in 2020 but after all the cheating was over, he “patiently” waited for his new day-one to come. A higher power whispered in the individual ears of millions of Americans from 2021 to 2024. The voice said that together in this election, we could all make a difference, and Donald Trump would become that difference. Along the way, bringing a poor economy, international wars, rampant crime, and an open border, Joe Biden became a caricature of himself. The longer Biden was president, the more Donald Trump came across as the God-chosen designee, and the only one who could save America.

For the third time, the people trusted this self-made billionaire to do what was best for America and we refused to do the bidding of slimy politicians and political donors and hacks. Donald Trump again was the only candidate for president who offered Americans a breath of fresh air from the stodgy, bossy, establishment elites in both the Democratic and Republican Parties.

In 2020, we needed Trump again to defeat the Socialist Democrats (Leftists) and their hate. But the devil cheating prevailed and we had to wait until God gave us Donald Trump again , on November 5, 2024. After permitting a major miscue in 2020, the Lord decided to give us all a second chance at saving our country. Once again, God’s chosen weapon for us was Donald J. Trump. Trump’s goodness and the love we the people have for him won the day. And so now, here we are finally, and thank God it is Day One Again.

They tried to kill him twice. God decides who survives and who dies. Trump, for the second time defied the status quo of rich Democrat donors controlling the government for their personal benefit. Donald Trump to many, including myself is the greatest present from God himself. Trump’s second Day One is now in the past, and this time. God has given him both the will and the wherewithal to Make America Great Again. Besides that, we the people are not going to blow it this time.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

Other Titles from this Author:

Four Dollars & Sixty-Two Cents: A Wilkes-Barre Christmas Story by Brian W. Kelly A young boy with a 26″ bike has a burning desire to have a train set go around the family Christmas tree each year. This true story takes you on his homemade bicycle when he was five and ends when he is nine, Great read for all ages.

The Return of Fiona the Calico Cat: A Cat Story that Will Melt Your Heart by Brian Kelly A heart wrenching and heartwarming apologue that is filled with a spirit of exhilaration and good humor. You’ll fall in love with Fiona the Calico Cat and all the wonderful neighbors in this true story.

The Colt Raised by Goats by Brian W. Kelly The backyard animals saved the day! This is a heartwarming adventure story of a colt from Pennsylvania, raised by goats, who grew up to be a stallion (bronco) quite adept at climbing mountains with the best of the goats.

About the Author:

Brian is a retired IBM Systems Engineer and a Professor from Marywood University. He is the author of over 350 books. Kelly has also written numerous magazine articles. He has been a frequent speaker at national computer technology conferences. Brian thoroughly enjoyed writing this book and he looks forward to watching the success of our new president.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.