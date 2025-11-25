Adventure in Homeschooling: A Helpful Guide For Home Educating Your Children – by K.C. Sharp

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
“Adventure in Homeschooling, A Helpful Guide For Home Educating your Children” is a comprehensive resource containing vast knowledge regarding Homeschooling.
This book has been organized and put together by individuals with over 30 yrs of practical Homeschooling experience.
The book will be a solid resource and guide for anyone considering and practicing Home Education of their or others children.
The book will point out many answers to questions for those considering homeschooling and also for those already Homeschooling.
Practical topics like hygiene for teenagers, practical and healthy homeschool meals, what curriculum choices are there and how to choose the right one for my children and much more.
About the Author:
K.C. Sharp and his wife Homeschooled their children over the past 30 years. They have vast experience in home education starting with K.C. for 3 yrs as a President of the School Board of a private school. Their Adult children now homeschool their own children.
