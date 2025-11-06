Talon of the Hawk by R.L. Pool

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Hi. I’m Marissa Sanlier. Up until a year ago, I was a twenty-year-old girl living the dream in Phillie.
Then, my cousin was kidnapped and I learned the hard way what I really was. An alien bred, physically enhanced assassin dedicated to stopping the “Shadow Government” from taking over the world! Yeah, that’s a real mind-binder right there, right?
I’m one of a whole ancestry of assassins tracing back tens of thousands of years, dedicated to seeing that innocents remain free, and ensuring the plots of secret societies hidden in the shadows never come to pass. Secret societies that always existed, clouded in conspiracy theories, but whose history dates back to the birth of mankind!
Now, after being sent to various places by my Aunt Pella to remove those she told me were necessary, I’m poised to jump out of a plane into Columbia. Another mission to somehow hold back the flood of those in the shadows who see only power, enslavement, and strife in our future.
Why? It’s my job. It’s why I was made. Because I am…
The Hawk!
Other Titles From This Author:
- NEVERMORE…
With intimate knowledge of the dark web…skills used to develop better security software for her multi-billion-dollar corporation…Victoria Dahl finds those who steal children’s lives and souls. Then, her more lethal skills come into play.
- Quoth The Raven: “…I am the Raven.”
When a pedophile ring attempts to capture one of her young friends, Vickie turns her wrath on them. Her vengeance is devastating, deadly and permanent. They should have remained in the shadows to avoid detection. Now they are prey to… The Raven.
- Hell’s Blade
The question is not whether LT Sarah MacLocklin is ready to walk the dark corridors of Hell to the Gates of Heaven. The question is…are they ready for her?!
- Redemption Quest: Book 2 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
Whisked from being buried alive in Afghanistan to a strange ruin called Atrial, Patricia Langstrom, young archeologist, was given a choice. Stay, find the reason for the destruction, or return to her world with no memory of this one.
- Came a Tapping: “…I am the Raven”
Seven-year-old Faith Carney was again in the hands of monsters… but this time she had a secret. Her bestest friend? The Raven!
- Illani’s Song: Book 3 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
Illani was found in secret chambers within the Lost Citadel. When Holy found her, she spoke of the gods leaving her and her people here and flying away. The link to Atlantis caught Holly’s attention immediately.
- Eye of the Hawk
A young girl finds that she has inherited a fortune, as well as an ancient responsibility. She must choose to become an agent for maintaining life on this planet, or ignore the call and just live a life of ease.
- Mysteries of Alanis: Book 4 of “Hell’s Blade” Series
The Illani led them into secret catacombs within the Lost Citadel. The library told of a civilization that came here from another world. They would have to sail to Alanis where people lived under ancient Chinese feudalism.
- Telkin, The Rogue: Book 1 of “Telkin” Series
Lazy gamer finds himself inside a game, has to survive and find a way out. Finds a fairy and the adventure begins.
About the Author:
R.L.Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.
