Talon of the Hawk by R.L. Pool

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Hi. I’m Marissa Sanlier. Up until a year ago, I was a twenty-year-old girl living the dream in Phillie.

Then, my cousin was kidnapped and I learned the hard way what I really was. An alien bred, physically enhanced assassin dedicated to stopping the “Shadow Government” from taking over the world! Yeah, that’s a real mind-binder right there, right?

I’m one of a whole ancestry of assassins tracing back tens of thousands of years, dedicated to seeing that innocents remain free, and ensuring the plots of secret societies hidden in the shadows never come to pass. Secret societies that always existed, clouded in conspiracy theories, but whose history dates back to the birth of mankind!

Now, after being sent to various places by my Aunt Pella to remove those she told me were necessary, I’m poised to jump out of a plane into Columbia. Another mission to somehow hold back the flood of those in the shadows who see only power, enslavement, and strife in our future.

Why? It’s my job. It’s why I was made. Because I am…

The Hawk!

Other Titles From This Author:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

R.L.Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.