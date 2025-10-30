Mistletoe, Murder, and Mayhem – by Sheila Williamson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Imagine being gifted a holiday themed weekend at the beautiful Mistletoe Inn in charming Jeffersonville, Texas where all the guest rooms are individually themed. The weekend itinerary included tree decorating, a holiday scavenger hunt, shopping, a Christmas banquet with live entertainment, and holiday food at every turn perfectly prepared by their chef.

The Inn is fully booked with seven guests and things are going very well indeed…until a scream pierces the holiday fun and everyone races up the stairs to find one of the guests deceased and the maid hysterical upon finding the body.

Detective Chestnut is called and she arrives quickly and starts asking questions. She notices some interesting things in the room and calls for forensics to investigate the scene. She then starts interviewing each of the staff and each guest individually finding they were almost all invited here by the same invitation.

The Inn owners, Olive and Gustav Boudreaux, are beside themselves for many reasons. The Mistletoe Inn has been struggling financially and this was supposed to be their saving grace, the themed holiday weekends. Now they are owners of a CRIME SCENE. They certainly owe the rest of the guests all the promised Christmas experiences, but now, they are wary of them. After all, who are these people really? What do they know about them?

When a suspect is eventually arrested, will that be the end of this mayhem? No, this crime begins a web of deceit and Detective Chestnut has her hands full trying to stay ahead of the next one. Secrets will be revealed and outside agencies called in to help with solving a series of murders alongside heartwarming Christmas traditions and small town people showing compassion to others in their time of need.

About the Author:

Sheila Williamson is a native Texan, wife to Jeff, Mom to Chad, and the Director of Community Services for Haiman Hogue, PLLC. She is an avid reader and her favorite genre is Mystery. This is her first published Mystery, her other published work is “Two Calls Blossoming Faith: Keeping Hope Alive”.

