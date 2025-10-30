MY FATE, MY HEART YOU SEE – by Elisa Hawa

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Nina Rosethorn is your typical university student until she gets struck by lightning. Every night, Nina Rosethorn has a premonition about a person being struck by a car. She later discovers they are connected to Nathan Winterstorm, her high school crush and Casanova. As time is ticking, she finds him and is determined to save him no matter what. Unfortunately, the premonition ran its course and caused her life to end tragically, or did it?

Can their love survive when she comes back as a ghost?or is their love not meant to be?

Reviews

Elisa Hawa’s latest work, My Fate, My Heart You See, takes on paranormal romance in a remarkably poetic way. University student Nina Rosethorn is changed forever after she’s struck by lightning. She finds she has terrible premonitions that come true—unless she prevents them. It’s no easy task. And to make matters more complex, her weird new ability is connected to her high school crush, Nathan Winterstorm. Knowing that something will happen to him, she puts herself in fatal harm’s way to save his life. But a while after her death, Nathan, still torn from losing the woman he loves, sees her again. But could it really be her…? The highlight of this novel is Hawa’s incredible plotwork. If she puts detail into anything, it’s absolutely the trajectory of the story, with its twists, turns, and high and low points. It’s just incredible. The narrative is exciting, as you quickly learn that Nina isn’t meant for an ordinary life by any means, though that’s exactly what many would presume. Stellar writing takes you through a vast swinging pendulum of emotions in an almost addictive way. Nina and Nathan are very well-defined characters. They seem to be a match made in heaven. You can’t help but to hope for them and cheer them in their heartbreaking experiences as you read. Anyone with an interest in supernatural romance would swoon over this story. With wonderful story depth and an enticing supernatural plot, My Fate, My Heart You See by Elisa Hawa is a book you will not be able to put down!

– Micah Giordonela from CLBC

About the Author:

Elisa was a paranormal and romance writer. She was born and raised in Toronto. She was a mother and a wife. During her early school years, she participated in a variety of sports and activities. She was a five-pin pro bowler in high school. She took home medals and awards for her achievements. She loves all things anime, romance, fantasy, and the paranormal.

