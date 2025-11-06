Slingshot, Bouncy, and the Magpies – by Calvin R. McMichael

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

This the story of a poor boy from Louisiana. He learns the gambling trade and learns how to be a lover from several women. He goes on to college and graduates at LSU and also became an airplane pilot learning from his father.

He joins the Air Force (WW II) in the intelligence group and becomes a secret message decoder. He is stationed in various bases in the USA but eventually gets sent to the South Pacific in the war against the Japanese.

When he gets home after the war he gets in the cattle and oil business in Texas with his father and takes over the business when his father dies. He loves and romances several women. He marries and his wife dies. He meets a lively, troubled woman (Bouncy), and her two step-daughters (the Magpies) and has a lot of adventures and business dealings keeping Bouncy out of trouble. The Magpies are a key part of the risqué ending.

This book has several risqué sexual references and situations.

About the Author:

Veteran. Louisiana born LSU grad. Murdered September 2007 in Dallas, Texas. First time author.

