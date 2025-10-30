New Releases from BookLocker.com

Hope Behind Bars: Stories from a Jail Chaplain – by Chaplain Ron Jinkens

October 30, 2025 No Comments

Hope Behind Bars: Stories from a Jail Chaplain – by Chaplain Ron Jinkens
About The Book:

Retired head chaplain Ron Jinkens shares his insights ministering to inmates in a large county jail for over 20 years. Jail is a foreign environment to most people, but Chaplain Ron brings it to life as he describes a windowless world filled with daily emotional upheaval.

Along the way, he acquaints the reader with individuals caught in addictions who have lost their freedom. He reveals the importance of the Bible in jail and believes it is never too late for God to create a new person in Christ.

About the Author:

