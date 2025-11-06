SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays by Gary Sturgis

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Through personal reflections, gentle coping strategies, and heartfelt encouragement, this book helps readers honor their loved ones, protect their emotional space, and rediscover moments of peace and meaning. Whether it’s your first holiday after loss or many years later, SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays reminds you that healing doesn’t mean forgetting, it’s about finding hope in the midst of heartache.

“I’ve attended Gary’s in-person SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays Workshop and when it comes to grief, Gary is so compassionate, and his advice for coping with the holidays is very personal and practical. I know that this book is going to help a lot of people that are struggling with the holidays after the loss of a loved one.”

– Jen Baxter – Author & Grief Counselor

“Gary has created the perfect resource for those of us that are struggling with the holidays after a loss. If you’ve lost someone you love, or reaching out to someone else that’s grieving, this book should be something you read. The suggestions Gary offers will not only give you the tools you need to survive the holidays but even help you to heal.”

– – David Francis – Hospice Professional

“Anyone that’s dealing with grief knows that the holidays are difficult, and SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a practical, easy-to-read book for those additional challenges and emotions that arise during special occasions, and for any day without a loved one. Gary writes from the heart and is always so honest and compassionate. He listens to what grievers have to say and finds the resources they need to help them through the process. And this is another much needed resource!”

– – Anthony Pescatore – Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing by Gary Sturgis There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.

GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath by Gary Sturgis I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.

SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year by Gary Sturgis Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.

The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief by Gary Sturgis The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.

What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief by Gary Sturgis WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss

Gary Sturgis has become one of the leading voices in the field of grief support. With six books on grief and loss, including his bestselling, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year, Gary has been healing broken hearts for many years. With a social media following of over 380,000 on his SURVIVING GRIEF Facebook page, Gary writes a daily blog on different aspects of grief, loss, and healing in the aftermath, which receives over 15 million views a month. With compassion and empathy, Gary Sturgis speaks about grief in an honest and straight forward way and finds it an honor to walk alongside those that are struggling with the feelings and emotions that are part of the process of grieving. People are his priority, and Gary has touched many lives with his immeasurable capacity to listen to the heart cry behind the words. Gary Sturgis lives on the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

