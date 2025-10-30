Lingering Shadow: A True Story About a Father’s Disappearance – Mystery Memoir – by Sandra Lindberg

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Early one snowy morning in 1962, the author’s father left in his truck to pick up a load of corn. At the age of thirteen, little did she realize that day would change her life forever.

Lingering Shadow is a saga of anguish set in a small Wisconsin town. As the mysterious events unravel, you are searching for understanding: what happened and why, am I powerless in discovering events and the meaning behind them. This mystery memoir provides intriguing life histories which reaches into the lives of many. The book exposes the true story of what happens to a family and how they each dealt with the mysterious disappearance of a parent, especially with so many unanswered questions.

The author’s recollections are based on her memories, along with occasional input from others who were familiar with her young life. The author also kept a diary at the age of thirteen that helped recreate the story during that confusing time. Years later, however, the truth was eventually revealed.

When a parent disappears or vanishes into thin air, it’s a form of abandonment, in some ways worse than death, adoption, divorce, or any other type of separation because there are so many unanswered questions lingering until they are finally exposed. Was the disappearance voluntary or involuntary? Is he still alive? Does he have amnesia? Was I at fault? Is he coming back?

The consequences and aftereffects for those left behind can linger for years with deep, complicated, and often very painful ramifications – sometimes without them even realizing it.

The author hopes her story will resonate with others who have been abandoned or are trying to love and understand someone who has been abandoned. Lingering Shadow will give them understanding and hope to move forward living a happy life in spite of the unanswered questions.

“In reading Ms. Lindberg’s book, I recounted the struggles I had with parent abandonment. This book provided me with a vehicle to better manage the ups and downs and restored the realization that abandonment is not an end but a beginning to self-development.”

– James A

“As I read the detailed narrative of the disappearance of the author’s father and the subsequent life choices made by her and her family, I was struck by the differences in their reactions. I was left wondering how I might react in a similar situation. A very insightful and thought-provoking read.”

– Valerie N

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

Ms. Lindberg has an M.A. and is a retired corporate trainer, artist, and author. Besides traveling, her hobbies are painting, golf, and spending time with family, friends, and her furry friend, Niko. Lingering Shadow is the author’s second book with 51 Shades of Online Dating being her first in 2000.

