Sticks and Stones – by River Rose

About The Book:

Sticks and Stones is a gripping, high-stakes family drama packed with betrayal, obsession, and secrets that refuse to stay buried. The Stone siblings–Tyrone, Marco, Rayshon, and Rayshonda are each battling their own demons, from shattered marriages to dangerous temptations. As lies unravel and hidden sins come to light, their faith, loyalty, and resilience are put to the ultimate test.

When past mistakes ignite present dangers, the question isn’t just who will survive but who will be left standing. Suspenseful, emotional, and deeply compelling, Sticks and Stones is a powerful tale of love, redemption, and the choices that define us.

“They prayed for peace. What they found was a reckoning.” —-River Rose, author of Sticks & Stones

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

River Rose writes bold, emotionally driven stories that dive deep into the heart of family, faith, and the secrets we try to outrun. With a gift for creating layered characters and suspenseful twists, River Rose brings to life the struggles, redemption, and resilience found in everyday people.

