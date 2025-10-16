Command the Whistle: Leadership, Organization, and Respect in High School Coaching – by Steven Lapham

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Looking to coach high school sports? Looking to improve your coaching at any level?

With over 40 years of coaching experience including multiple league and state championships, Coach Steve Lapham breaks down the season from tryouts to banquet celebration. Learn from experience with real-life coaching stories- some funny and positive and others to learn from and not make that mistake as a coach.

Coach Lapham prides his success as a coach due to the development of the team culture and the life lessons taught at every training session. Learn how to organize your season with strategy and skill development but also with mental preparation to be peaking at playoffs. Learn to be organized and how to communicate with players, parents and coaching staff.

This guide is filled with examples of letters, schedules, practice plans and effective coaching strategies. A must have for your coaching bag to utilize as a resource all season long.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Steven Lapham is a lifelong educator and coach with a passion for developing athletes on and off the field. He coached high school boys’ rugby for 20 years and girls’ volleyball for 29 years. In his free time, he enjoys mountain biking, skiing, and spending time with his three sons.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.