Command the Whistle: Leadership, Organization, and Respect in High School Coaching – by Steven Lapham

Looking to coach high school sports? Looking to improve your coaching at any level?
With over 40 years of coaching experience including multiple league and state championships, Coach Steve Lapham breaks down the season from tryouts to banquet celebration. Learn from experience with real-life coaching stories- some funny and positive and others to learn from and not make that mistake as a coach.
Coach Lapham prides his success as a coach due to the development of the team culture and the life lessons taught at every training session. Learn how to organize your season with strategy and skill development but also with mental preparation to be peaking at playoffs. Learn to be organized and how to communicate with players, parents and coaching staff.
This guide is filled with examples of letters, schedules, practice plans and effective coaching strategies. A must have for your coaching bag to utilize as a resource all season long.
About the Author:
Steven Lapham is a lifelong educator and coach with a passion for developing athletes on and off the field. He coached high school boys’ rugby for 20 years and girls’ volleyball for 29 years. In his free time, he enjoys mountain biking, skiing, and spending time with his three sons.
