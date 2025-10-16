Where is the Emergency?: Waterville Fire Department Chronicles – by (Ret) Captain Scott A. Holst

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
The written history of emergency-related stories of the Waterville, Maine, Fire Department highlights those true emergencies that taught valuable lessons, shaped the department’s response capabilities, and strengthened the community’s resilience. Each incident, whether a devastating fire, a hazardous materials situation, or a large-scale rescue, carried with it experiences that not only tested the courage of firefighters but also drove innovations in equipment, training, and procedures. These stories serve as reminders of the risks faced, the sacrifices made, and the progress achieved in keeping Waterville safe.
About the Author:
Author and Retired Fire Captain Scott A. Holst has produced a living history of the Waterville Fire Department, showcasing the dedication, courage, and resilience of the firefighters who have protected the community for over two centuries.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
-
- Final Out: The Rise and Fall of an All-Star – by Frank St. Onge
- Command the Whistle: Leadership, Organization, and Respect in High School Coaching – by Steven Lapham
- Hacked, Now What? Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals – by Nathalie Claes
- American Solidarity 2026 – A Message from History: A Call to Action – by Matthew G. Masiello MD MPH
- Embracing the Tune of Love – by Kristopher Paul
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!