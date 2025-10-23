Mastering Peace: Unleashing the 8 Powers Within, A Prescription for Happiness – by Austyn Lombrana

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Mastering Peace: Unleashing the 8 Powers Within, A Prescription for Happiness is a guide to discovering eight powers that we all have within us. They are always accessible and can be cultivated to become stronger with practice. These powers are: Reason, Judgement, Strength, Self-Discipline, Compassion, Forgiveness, Patience, and Perseverance.
This book starts with a brief introduction that explores the authors life-altering experiences that lead to the development of the philosophy as well as a glimpse into the motives the author had for publishing it.
The author goes through the eight powers in the order he feels they are best realized and practiced. He will cover the definition, nuances, and several practical exercises for each respective power while incorporating each chapter into the next.
By the end of reading this book you will have an understanding of all eight powers that you, too, are in possession of. You will have many practical exercises at your disposal that you can then incorporate into your own training regimen. With practice, intention, and time you will be able to master each of these powers for yourself and always be able to maintain inner-peace.
Reviews
This book can change your life. It is incredibly well written while providing real-life, relatable situations. If you find yourself feeling lost or just wanting more peace in your life, pick this up and watch the world around you and the way you perceive it change for the better.
– Jesse McComas
Chapter 6 on Compassion is SO GOOD! NO NOTES!
– Mia
About the Author:
Austyn studied Philosophy with a focus in Applied Ethics at the University of North Florida. Afterwards, he backpacked the country studying and practicing stoicism from some of the greatest minds in history. In 2019, after his daughter passed away, Austyn developed a philosophy of his own on inner peace.
