Bradley Family History: 1637 – present by Clifford LaPlante

About The Book:

Travel back in time to the era of the Mayflower at Plymouth and the Massachusetts Bay Colony of Boston. Explore the history of the Bradley Family, pioneers of the Connecticut Colony known as New Haven. Journey north up the Connecticut River Valley to the wilderness between New Hampshire and New York and discover the battle for independence that history forgot. Learn how a Bradley petitioned America’s new Congress to make Vermont our 14th state and then became one of its two first United States Senators. Explore the Bradley family heritage, rich in military history from the early conflicts with Native Americans in New England, to the battlefields of the American Revolution, to the battlefields of France in the war to end all wars, and beyond. There would be triumphs and tragedy, romance and intrigue, and through it all Bradley political and military leaders would emerge.

About the Author:

Mr. LaPlante is a lifelong student of genealogy and U.S. History. He is a member of the John Howland Society, Sons of the American Revolution, National Genealogical Society, and numerous historic societies. He was born and spent most of his life in New England and currently lives in central Florida.

