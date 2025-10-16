Final Out: The Rise and Fall of an All-Star – by Frank St. Onge

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Final Out: The Rise and Fall of an All-Star tells the story of Casey Miller, a gifted baseball prodigy from western Pennsylvania, destined for greatness. After his father’s sudden death, he bypasses college to join the Colorado Rockies, quickly becoming a fan favorite and a perennial all-star who leads his team to multiple playoff runs. His life spirals after a devastating injury sidelines him for years, pushing him to take steroids to revive his career.
While his performance soars, a reckless night leads to a car accident and the revelation of his steroid use. From there, Casey’s life unravels- facing public disgrace, legal troubles, and finally a shocking accusation of rape. Amid the wreckage, an old flame working in the media seeks to uncover the truth behind his downfall, revealing a complex story of talent, temptation, and the cost of chasing glory.
About the Author:
Frank is 67 years old and lives with his wife Jill in Newburyport, MA. He has 3 grown children, Jessica, Corey and Camden as well as a grandson, Ethan. After 41 years working in the lighting industry, he is ready to dedicate his time to writing and marketing his works.
