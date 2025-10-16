Final Out: The Rise and Fall of an All-Star – by Frank St. Onge

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Final Out: The Rise and Fall of an All-Star tells the story of Casey Miller, a gifted baseball prodigy from western Pennsylvania, destined for greatness. After his father’s sudden death, he bypasses college to join the Colorado Rockies, quickly becoming a fan favorite and a perennial all-star who leads his team to multiple playoff runs. His life spirals after a devastating injury sidelines him for years, pushing him to take steroids to revive his career.

While his performance soars, a reckless night leads to a car accident and the revelation of his steroid use. From there, Casey’s life unravels- facing public disgrace, legal troubles, and finally a shocking accusation of rape. Amid the wreckage, an old flame working in the media seeks to uncover the truth behind his downfall, revealing a complex story of talent, temptation, and the cost of chasing glory.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Frank is 67 years old and lives with his wife Jill in Newburyport, MA. He has 3 grown children, Jessica, Corey and Camden as well as a grandson, Ethan. After 41 years working in the lighting industry, he is ready to dedicate his time to writing and marketing his works.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.