Out of Darkness: A Novel – by Jeffrey K. Meyers

About The Book:

The novel, Out of Darkness, is a compilation of the blemishes and strengths that are for better or worse found in Everyman. In a rollercoaster ride beginning from the genesis moment, the story seeks to explore the reality of the nature of good and evil. It is a tale about how one is overwhelmed by an inherently base nature, or conversely, how those baser instincts are tempered. Without intervention humanity tends to succumb to the lowest common denominator.

The story begins with a chance meeting between two distinct individuals. One is a man and the other is an elephant. The elephant is the protagonist whereas the man is portrayed as an incidental character. A dialogue turns to a monologue. So, the adventure commences with the retelling of a history by an elephant.

The enslavement of the Jewish people in Egypt begins after the death of a prominent figure. The man is Joseph, the son of the patriarch Jacob. Joseph is sold into slavery and becomes the property of an Egyptian. In spite of the trials, Joseph remains true to his faith.

Moses has a profound encounter when searching for two errant sheep. Upon finding the strays, Moses rushes home to forget his fearful experience. He is met by a wife who had an encounter of her own. The mother who bore a son for Moses confronts the man about an old covenant. Moses must return to the place he fears, a mountain top that burns with a fire that does not consume.

A meeting occurs between Moses and an elephant. Shofar, the elephant, is tasked with the onerous job of mentoring Moses. Unrelenting memories held by Shofar of a traumatic event makes it difficult for him to work with Moses. Moses is a stubborn man who is ordained to free a people held in slavery over the last four hundred years. Both individuals must change in order to work together.

The third actor of this drama is Thutmose the Third, Pharaoh of Upper and Lower Egypt. By happenstance, Moses was brought into the royal family through adoption. Though younger than Moses, Thutmose is the heir to the throne due to his birthright. It is through a magnified misunderstanding of a young royal that sets the stage for the unrelenting animus to be carried into adulthood. That decision effects the course of a nation.

Long before any battle ever took place in the domain of man, there is a war that is waged in the heavenlies. The leader of the rebellion seeks to usurp the throne of the King. The plan of the insurgency is sow chaos and create destruction. Eventually, the two wars mirror one another. As the battles play out, the insurgent casts confusion into the earthly realm.

Are these random chance happenings? Or is this an intervention orchestrated by the God of the universe? Read the tale and explore for yourself the very nature of reality. Now consider the questions of redemption and salvation, or reliance through one’s works. For you must decide one way or the other, since there is no middle ground.

About the Author:

Jeff Meyers is retired. He spends his time painting, reading, writing, and engaging in community activities. Jeff resides in a small town located in in the Pacific Northwest with his wife of fifty years.

