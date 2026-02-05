The Refiner’s Fire: A Sixty-Day Journey to Deeper Intimacy with God – by Shannon Garrison

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Just as a blacksmith refines precious metal, God desires to refine our hearts, stripping away impurities until all that remains is beautiful and priceless. Each step of the refining process takes time, but is necessary and produces a spectacular result: the strength and purity of the substance.

The Refiner’s Fire is a daily invitation to a deeper, more intimate walk with God. As you embrace this process of refinement, you will remove barriers that hinder your relationship with him. You will grow in courage and strengthen your faith as you choose to trust God throughout your spiritual journey. As you step into the flames of God’s passionate love and purification, transformation becomes a reality, drawing you closer to God and fortifying your connection with Christ.

About the Author:

Shannon Garrison is a devoted wife, mother, and servant of Christ. Through writing, she aspires to illuminate God’s message for readers, igniting a transformation that results in a thriving relationship with God and an abundant life in Christ. She is passionate about helping others live out their God-given purpose.

