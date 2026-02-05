Blood Under Nevada Skies: A Frank McIntosh Thriller – by Terry Richardson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Detective Frank “Mac” McIntosh has spent his life chasing justice in Nevada’s unforgiving desert, where city lights glow like false promises against the Sierra Nevada mountains, and every shadow hides a secret.

At six-foot-two and built like a fighter, Mac has carved out a reputation for dragging truth into the light. But when a nineteen-year-old gets beat up in a bar and then vanishes, he stumbles onto a conspiracy soaked in blood money, betrayal, and corruption that reaches deep into his own department.

From smoky dive bars to muddy desert backroads, Mac is forced to rely on the fire of his heritage, Scottish resolve and Choctaw warrior spirit as the line between survival and justice blurs.

Because in Nevada, the courts don’t always deliver justice. Sometimes, it’s buried under politics and pressure. Out here, justice gets traded, bartered, or quietly smothered in back rooms where the powerful shake hands and the powerless disappear. So, when the system looks the other way and justice goes missing, men like Mac are the only ones left to drag it back into the neon light.

About the Author:

Terry Richardson is a former Deputy Police Chief, executive leader, and criminal justice professor. Known for integrity and award-winning service, he has led in law enforcement, state administration, and education. With real-world grit and strategic insight, he brings authentic, deeply informed storytelling shaped by a career devoted to principled leadership.

