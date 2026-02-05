Blood Under Nevada Skies: A Frank McIntosh Thriller – by Terry Richardson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Detective Frank “Mac” McIntosh has spent his life chasing justice in Nevada’s unforgiving desert, where city lights glow like false promises against the Sierra Nevada mountains, and every shadow hides a secret.
At six-foot-two and built like a fighter, Mac has carved out a reputation for dragging truth into the light. But when a nineteen-year-old gets beat up in a bar and then vanishes, he stumbles onto a conspiracy soaked in blood money, betrayal, and corruption that reaches deep into his own department.
From smoky dive bars to muddy desert backroads, Mac is forced to rely on the fire of his heritage, Scottish resolve and Choctaw warrior spirit as the line between survival and justice blurs.
Because in Nevada, the courts don’t always deliver justice. Sometimes, it’s buried under politics and pressure. Out here, justice gets traded, bartered, or quietly smothered in back rooms where the powerful shake hands and the powerless disappear. So, when the system looks the other way and justice goes missing, men like Mac are the only ones left to drag it back into the neon light.
About the Author:
Terry Richardson is a former Deputy Police Chief, executive leader, and criminal justice professor. Known for integrity and award-winning service, he has led in law enforcement, state administration, and education. With real-world grit and strategic insight, he brings authentic, deeply informed storytelling shaped by a career devoted to principled leadership.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
-
- The Hills of Perdono – by Karen De Pauw
- A Hitchhiker Called Yesterday – by Jackie Adams
- Here and No Further: A Memoir for the Boys – by Steve A. Moore
- Say it Poetically – by Sandra V. Moore Thomas
- The Book of Acts from a Layperson’s Perspective: Commentaries for Small-Group or Individual Study – by J. F. Mims
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!