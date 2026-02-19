Leaders Path: A Journey to Clarity, Courage, and Growth – by Orlando E. Blake PhD

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Leaders Path is a powerful guide for leaders who want to elevate their impact and lead with clarity, courage, and purpose. Drawing from decades of executive coaching, Dr. Orlando Blake brings together proven insights, practical tools, and real-world case studies to help leaders:

• Strengthen self-awareness and emotional intelligence

• Navigate conflict with confidence

• Build high-trust, collaborative teams

• Communicate with clarity and intention

• Lead through uncertainty and change

Whether you’re stepping into leadership for the first time or guiding a complex organization, Leaders Path provides the mindset and skill set you need to lead with authenticity—and transform the way you show up at work and in life.

REVIEWS:

This book contributes in a way that is both timely and timeless. It calls leaders back to their why, their clarity, their courage, and their path. It acknowledges that leadership is not a straight line but a living, evolving journey. And it equips leaders with the tools and insights needed to navigate that journey with integrity and resilience.

– Bill Auxier, PhD, CEO Center for Rural Health Leadership

“Excellent, this is very sound methodology”

– Regional Managing Consultant, Right Management Consultants,

“I wish everyone struggling with career and job issues could have the opportunity that I have had to increase my self-awareness and improve my confidence and clarity as I approach the decisions I will be making ahead.”

– Mike Eng, U.S. Institute of Environmental Conflict Resolution

About the Author:

Orlando E. Blake, PhD, CPT, is an executive coach, mediator, and leadership consultant with over 30 years of experience. He helps leaders navigate complexity, resolve conflict, and lead with clarity and purpose across diverse industries.

