Leaders Path: A Journey to Clarity, Courage, and Growth – by Orlando E. Blake PhD

Leaders Path is a powerful guide for leaders who want to elevate their impact and lead with clarity, courage, and purpose. Drawing from decades of executive coaching, Dr. Orlando Blake brings together proven insights, practical tools, and real-world case studies to help leaders:
• Strengthen self-awareness and emotional intelligence
• Navigate conflict with confidence
• Build high-trust, collaborative teams
• Communicate with clarity and intention
• Lead through uncertainty and change
Whether you’re stepping into leadership for the first time or guiding a complex organization, Leaders Path provides the mindset and skill set you need to lead with authenticity—and transform the way you show up at work and in life.
REVIEWS:
This book contributes in a way that is both timely and timeless. It calls leaders back to their why, their clarity, their courage, and their path. It acknowledges that leadership is not a straight line but a living, evolving journey. And it equips leaders with the tools and insights needed to navigate that journey with integrity and resilience.
“Excellent, this is very sound methodology”
“I wish everyone struggling with career and job issues could have the opportunity that I have had to increase my self-awareness and improve my confidence and clarity as I approach the decisions I will be making ahead.”
- Leading Total Quality: Management’s Role in Aligning Leadership & Total Quality Practice
Management at all levels play a key role in Total Quality & Continuous Improvement.
- Career On! Creating Career Clarity and Confidence and Avoiding a Career Cul-de-sac – Third Edition
Career On! provides a “roadmap” for your career choices based on who you are. By following my suggestions and using this book as a guide, you will be able to, step by step, smoothly move through the phases to your best career fit. The tool for you to make the best choice is right in front of you in this book.
- Life’s Path: Second Edition – Your Life. Your Way. Revised, Updated & Expanded
Life’s Path (Second Edition) is about making the life you want your way and making choices that bring you happiness.
- I Wrote Poetry for You: A collection of poems from a lifetime of living and writing
I Wrote Poetry for You is a collection is a collection of poems inspired by the authors life that all readers can relate to their own experiences.
About the Author:
Orlando E. Blake, PhD, CPT, is an executive coach, mediator, and leadership consultant with over 30 years of experience. He helps leaders navigate complexity, resolve conflict, and lead with clarity and purpose across diverse industries.
