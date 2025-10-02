Hacked, Now What? Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals – by Nathalie Claes

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
At a time when digital threats lurk, information security is no longer a matter of IT, but of people. In Hacked, now what? you will discover the often invisible dangers that threaten entrepreneurs and managers every day, and why they are precisely the key to effective security.
This book offers a unique perspective on cybersecurity by putting the human factor at the centre. It is not about complex technical terms or expensive software, but about how human error, social manipulation, and business processes can lead to vulnerabilities. Through understandable examples and practical tips, the book helps managers without deep IT knowledge understand how to protect their organisation from digital attacks.
Learn how hackers think, how your employees are the first line of defence, and how a strong security culture can make all the difference. With insights from 20 years’ experience as a Chief Information Security Officer, Nathalie Claes offers an accessible and people-centred approach to information security that every business owner should know.
About the Author:
Nathalie Claes is CEO of Dadir, a Belgian organisation that supports companies in implementing information security and cybersecurity. Nathalie is an expert in information security with extensive experience in risk management, AI governance and GDPR compliance. She is active at several companies as external ISO27001 auditor, CISO and DPO, and teaches business excellence, interpersonal skills and AI at PXL (Belgium).
