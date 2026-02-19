Marriage In the Repair Shop – by Darrick P. Thames

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Marriage in the Repair Shop isn’t a cute relationship book, it’s a wrench in the hand of every couple gutsy enough to rebuild what’s broken. This book has edge. It pulls no punches. It doesn’t pamper your feelings or sugarcoat the truth, because real restoration requires work, honesty, humility, and a willingness to get your hands dirty.

Marriage doesn’t usually fall apart overnight. It breaks down slowly, through miscommunication, unmet expectations, emotional distance, unresolved conflict, and spiritual disconnection. Over time, small issues turn into major failures when they go ignored. Marriage in the Repair Shop steps directly into those realities and offers a clear, faith-driven path forward.

Drawing from biblical wisdom, personal experience, and years of mentoring couples, Darrick P. Thames exposes the hidden cracks that quietly destroy marriages: pride, secrecy, resentment, emotional neglect, broken trust, and the loss of shared purpose. Using the powerful metaphor of a repair shop, he walks readers through the process of identifying problems, diagnosing root causes, and applying the right tools for lasting repair.

This isn’t a book you simply read, it’s a book that reads you. It challenges patterns, confronts excuses, and invites honest self-examination. Readers are guided to break unhealthy cycles, rebuild trust, restore communication, and rediscover intimacy and unity. Whether your marriage needs a tune-up or a complete overhaul, this book meets you where you are and pushes you toward growth.

Marriage in the Repair Shop is for couples who refuse to quit, individuals seeking clarity about their relationship, and anyone who believes covenant is worth fighting for. It distinguishes between emotional exhaustion and a truly broken covenant, offering wisdom that examines without shaming and challenges without condemning.

Every marriage can be repaired, but not every couple is willing to step into the shop and do the work. If you’re ready to put your ego on the shelf, pick up the tools, and rebuild something powerful, this book is your first step.

The author’s prayer is that these pages become a turning point, transforming trials into testimonies, pain into purpose, and marriages into bold reflections of God’s covenant. Welcome to the repair shop. Let’s get to work.

REVIEWS:

This book should be on every shelf in every household!!! Excellent! Just wonderfully written, great content, not overly wordy, clear and to the point. Very well done! I give it two thumbs up. – Pastor Chris Holland

It was an easy read, very smooth. I didn’t need a dictionary or a thesaurus. It was down to earth, meaningful and relatable. This the style of written teaching is needed in the body of Christ today. – Prophetess Audrey D McCoy

My brother this book has absolutely caused me to do a self check. The reason the review took longer is because I gave it to my wife to see if she got the same feeling. She did. Bro this is a marriage changer. Keep going! Love you bro. – Marcus Black

About the Author:

Darrick P. Thames is a husband, business owner, mentor, and life coach driven by a relentless pursuit of God’s purpose. A true God-chaser, he blends faith, lived experience, and practical wisdom to help individuals and couples restore purpose, heal relationships, and build lives anchored in covenant, character, and calling.

