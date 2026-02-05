A Hitchhiker Called Yesterday – by Jackie Adams

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

Michelle’s mother died in a car accident. Michelle bonded to her abusive husband, Neil, who was there for Michelle during the loss of her mother. Michelle clings to familiarity of Neil, until he again leaves her stranded on the highway. She has flashbacks of losing her mother to the car accident, but she puts her thumb out and bravely hitchhikes.

Like the highway, life has many twists and turns. An elderly man picks Michelle up and not only gives her a ride but offers her a chance at a fresh start. He sets her up with a job, an apartment, and a new life in a small town she grows to love.

She starts developing new hopes toward dating and love as she toys with the idea of divorcing her husband. Can she overcome her past and move on to a new future???? As she tries, she is being stalked, harassed, and tormented by someone who can’t seem to let her be! Dare you to read what happens next????

Related Books:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jackie Adams is a small town writer who resides with her two dogs and son. Her passion has always been writing. She enjoys sharing her many fictional stories with her readers.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.