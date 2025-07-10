Junk to Millions: Proven Secrets to Building Wealth Through Junk Removal – by Dave Lockwood

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Ready to ditch the 9-to-5 and build wealth from scratch? In Junk to Millions, Dave Lockwood reveals a gritty, proven system that turned junk into a multimillion-dollar empire. After losing everything in the 2008 crash, Lockwood transformed desperation into opportunity, founding Remove It Pros Inc. with his son Logan and partner Taylon Gordon. This isn’t just a book—it’s your ticket to financial freedom through a business anyone can start.

Lockwood’s secret? “Junk Removal Amplified”—get paid to haul away clutter, then profit again by selling the treasures within. From $1,500 couches to scrap metal hauls worth $30,000, he shows how to turn trash into cash with minimal startup costs: a truck, a trailer, and hustle. Across 33 chapters, you’ll master finding jobs (estates, curbside pickups), pricing deals, and selling on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay. His “Dave Math” formula and tool tips—like using a Sawzall to tackle big items—make it practical and doable.

This isn’t theory—it’s raw experience. Lockwood shares failures that forged success, inspiring readers to see setbacks as lessons. Whether you’re a newbie or a side-hustler, his step-by-step guide fits any budget or schedule. Start part-time, scale up, or launch a demolition sideline—the possibilities are endless. With YouTube testimonials proving its global appeal, this 2025 release (BookLocker.com) delivers a low-risk, high-reward path to wealth.

Perfect for dreamers with grit, Junk to Millions blends real talk with actionable advice. At 172 pages, it’s concise, powerful, and priced to move (Paperback: 978-1-959622-77-2, Hardcover: 978-1-959622-78-9, Ebook: 979-8-88531-975-1). Grab it now—your next payday might be someone else’s junk!

Review:

Dave’s insight has helped me so much over the years he has helped me grow and continue to grow, doing junk removal daily to build wealth and have a great life where my whole family works together doing junk removal.

– Mike Mint – Owner 9 Years Mints Junk Removal

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Dave, working within the limitations taught to him during his upbringing, has found a way to break the cycle of poverty. Through failing a lot, he has found things that both support our planet and make good money. It’s a complex combination to find. Crashing and starting over, he has found a system that works and wants to share it with everyone.

